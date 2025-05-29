Park Bo Gum compares roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines and upcoming drama GOOD BOY: ‘Truly love one person...’

Anticipation is building for Park Bo Gum’s return to television in the action-packed drama GOOD BOY. The actor recently opened up about the similarities and contrasts between his role in the upcoming series and his previous hit drama with IU. He discussed the growth, spirit, and emotional depth of both characters, offering fans a deeper understanding of his creative process.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum was asked to compare his character from the successful drama When Life Gives You Tangerines to his upcoming role in GOOD BOY. The question focused on whether there are significant parallels between the two characters.

Drawing parallels between two roles

In a roundtable, Park Bo Gum revelaed that both Yang Gwan Sik from Tangerines and Yoon Dong Ju from GOOD BOY share a proactive, action-first attitude. Park started with gratitude, “First of all, thank you for the love on When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

He explained, “If I were to compare the two characters, Gwan Sik and Dong Ju, what's similar with the two of them is that they are always action-first and they are very proactive, and they also both know how to truly love one person, and they also both have a very healthy mindset.”

Key differences

While their emotional core may be alike, the actor pointed out a stark difference in their physicality and life paths. “What's different about them, I'd say, is that Dong Ju, he's a really good fighter and he's a very talented athlete,” Park noted. “I would say that in the case of Gwan Sik, no matter how hard he tried, he had to remain at fourth place (in the family) at best. So I would say those are some of the differences.”

Advertisement

About GOOD BOY

After capturing hearts alongside IU in the touching series When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo Gum is now ready to explore a very different tone in GOOD BOY. The new drama follows a team of retired national athletes who trade their medals for police badges.

The cast include Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Suk. Through a special recruitment program, they join the force to combat injustice and corruption with both brains and brawn.

With elements of comedy, action, and heartfelt camaraderie, GOOD BOY promises to be an exciting shift in tone for the actor. Moreover, GOOD BOY is scheduled to premiere on May 31. Fans of Park Bo Gum can look forward to watching him take on a high-energy role that promises thrills, laughs, and moments of heartfelt reflection.

ALSO READ: GOOD BOY Interview: Park Bo Gum reveals if he gravitates towards emotional roles, Kim So Hyun and Lee Sang Yi share prep details