Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun turn into journos for sports drama? Check out Good Boy team's unique approach to promotions

The countdown has officially begun—Good Boy, starring Park Bo Gum, is all set to premiere, and it’s already stirring waves of excitement. Touted as one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025, this action-comedy series isn’t just grabbing attention with teasers and posters. It's now breaking the promotional mold by turning its stars into weather anchors.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right.

Good Boy's actors Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, and Lee Sang Yi took a detour from the typical press interviews and red carpets. Instead, they suited up in sleek black formals and stepped in front of the camera not as actors, but as weather forecasters.

The trio took over the news studio to deliver the "forecast" in true Good Boy style. They gave the weather report a dramatic twist. Park Bo Gum opened the segment with a prediction that tomorrow’s heat would rival the soaring expectations for their show. He also reminded viewers to “take care of your health”—a smooth sign-off that’s both charming and considerate.

Kim So Hyun and Lee Sang Yi followed up with their segments on May 27 at 6:30 PM KST, putting their flair into the forecast. It wasn’t an average weather report for sure.

Know The Storyline Of Good Boy

Advertisement

In Good Boy, former Olympic athletes, including Park Bo Gum’s Kim So Hyun and Lee Sang Yi, swap medals for badges as they become rookie police officers through a special recruitment program. They may be new to the police force, but thanks to their elite training, they’re anything but amateur when it comes to action. The characters try to balance their life and professional workspace.

Think of it as athletes-turned-cops fighting crime with intensity, loyalty, and some serious athletic flair. Alongside them is Kim Jong Hyun (played by Tae Won Suk). From tackling corruption to exposing deception, this squad takes on a world riddled with injustice—and they’re doing it with a punch.

With a stellar cast, a bold storyline, and now, a promotional campaign that’s as fun as it is clever, Good Boy is already standing out in a crowded drama landscape. Whether you’re here for the action, the comedy, or simply Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun’s weather report charisma, this one’s worth watching.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars: Good Boy premieres May 31 at 10:40 PM KST.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun's GOOD BOY confirms May 31 premiere and OTT release; know character details