Park Bo Gum responds to concerns over reduced screen time in When Life Gives You Tangerines with IU: ‘We’re still there so...’

As When Life Gives You Tangerines moves closer to its highly anticipated conclusion, IU and Park Bo Gum sat down for a candid conversation about their experiences filming the series. On March 22, IU’s official YouTube channel released a special segment titled Mini Palette | Sweet Chemistry with Park Bo Gum, in which the two lead actors shared their thoughts on the drama’s emotional impact, audience reactions, and the evolving story that has sparked discussions among viewers.

During the conversation, IU revealed that she had recently watched up to episode 13 and found herself deeply moved by the story’s progression. “I cried so much,” she admitted. Park Bo Gum echoed her sentiments, expressing his appreciation for the drama’s rich storytelling and well-developed characters. “All the characters are alive and well-developed. I’m really thankful and proud,” he expressed.

Park Bo Gum also acknowledged fans’ reactions regarding his character’s presence in the series. “Many people congratulated me but also wished there were more scenes of my buzz-cut days and Ae Sun’s short bob era. The story quickly moves into our roles as parents, but I tell my friends to keep watching because we still appear throughout,” he shared. IU also reassured fans that their younger versions continue to play an integral role, explaining, “Our storytelling approach is unique. Even from episode one, the first scene starts with the older Ae Sun. For those who miss our younger selves, we’re still there, so please stay with us until the end.”

Advertisement

While When Life Gives You Tangerines has been widely praised for its beautiful storytelling and emotional depth, some viewers have expressed disappointment over what they perceive as a significant reduction in Park Bo Gum’s screen time. Since Volume 2 (episodes 5-8), fans have noticed that his appearances have become less frequent, leading to discussions about the changing focus of the drama.

On March 22, Netflix also issued a statement addressing these concerns, emphasizing that the series follows a multi-generational storyline that requires natural shifts in character prominence. “When Life Gives You Tangerines is a story filled with adventure, chronicling the life journey of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik. Just as much as the younger versions of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik brought joy, the middle-aged versions of these characters will also deliver plenty of entertainment and emotion. We ask for your continued interest in the stories of Ae Sun, Gwan Sik, Geum Myeong, and Eun Myeong in the remaining four acts,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Since its premiere on March 7, When Life Gives You Tangerines has impressed audiences with its nostalgic and emotionally charged storytelling. The series is structured into four volumes, with four episodes released each week, leading up to the finale on March 28. By March 21, Volume 3 (episodes 9-12) had been released, prompting renewed discussions about the evolving focus of the drama and the role of certain characters.

In Volume 1, the drama centered around the youthful romance between Ae Sun and Gwan Sik, with IU and Park Bo Gum’s extraordinary performances drawing widespread praise. Their chemistry was a major highlight, with fans eagerly immersing themselves in the early stages of their love story. However, as the series transitioned into Volume 2, the plot took a significant turn, focusing on their married life and the introduction of their daughter, Geum Myeong (also played by IU).

By the time Volume 3 was released, the drama had further expanded to explore Geum Myeong’s personal journey, her relationship with her boyfriend Park Young Beom (Lee Jun Young), and the arrival of a new character, Park Choong Seop (Kim Seon Ho). While IU seamlessly took on a dual role as both young Ae Sun and her daughter, Geum Myeong, many fans couldn’t help but notice that Park Bo Gum’s character, Gwan Sik, had been given significantly fewer scenes.

Advertisement

For viewers who anticipated more interactions between IU and Park Bo Gum in later episodes, this shift may have felt unexpected and even frustrating. However, it is important to recognize that When Life Gives You Tangerines is not solely a romance drama. The series spans several decades, from the 1960s to the present day in 2025, and its primary focus is on the long-term personal and familial growth of its characters. As the story progresses, the spotlight naturally moves toward the middle-aged versions of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik, played by Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon, respectively.

As the drama heads into its final volume (Episodes 13-16), set to be released on March 28, viewers can expect a deeper exploration of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik’s later years, along with Geum Myeong’s continued journey. With just four episodes remaining, fans are eagerly anticipating how the story will conclude and whether the drama will offer moments of closure for both the past and present versions of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik.

Regardless of the screen time distribution, When Life Gives You Tangerines continues to deliver an emotionally rich and multi-generational tale that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. As IU and Park Bo Gum have reassured fans, their younger selves are still an integral part of the story, just not in the way audiences may have initially expected.