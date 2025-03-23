IU, Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines Ep 13-16: Release date, when and where to watch, what to expect, and more

The K-drama world has been buzzing with excitement since the release of Netflix’s latest emotional masterpiece, When Life Gives You Tangerines. Featuring an all-star cast, including IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, and Park Hae Joon, the series has hooked audiences with its storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and deeply moving characters. As the drama inches closer to its conclusion, fans are eager to see how the multi-generational tale will wrap up.

The show, which debuted earlier this month, has been released in volumes, with each set consisting of four episodes. Now, with only four episodes remaining, viewers are preparing for an emotional farewell to the characters they have come to love. With its final volume (Episodes 13-16) set to be released soon, here’s everything you need to know about the grand finale of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The fourth and final volume of When Life Gives You Tangerines, which includes Episodes 13-16, is scheduled to be released on March 28, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The drama has followed a consistent release schedule, with four episodes premiering every week, keeping fans invested in the unfolding story without long gaps between major plot developments.

In South Korea, viewers can access the episodes on Netflix starting at 5:00 PM KST, while audiences in India will be able to stream them from 1:30 PM IST. Since the show has maintained a steady weekly release pattern, viewers have had ample time to process the emotional weight of each volume, leading up to what is expected to be a heart-wrenching and memorable finale.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is more than just another romance drama; it’s a multi-layered story about love, resilience, and the choices that shape our lives. With Jeju Island’s stunning scenery serving as the backdrop, the show takes viewers on a time-traveling journey through different decades, weaving together the past and present in a beautifully structured plot.

At its heart, the drama follows Ae Sun, played by IU and Gwan Sik, played by Park Bo Gum; two individuals whose love story is anything but simple. Ae Sun is a bold and ambitious woman who dreams of becoming a poet, while Gwan Sik is a reserved yet loyal man who finds it difficult to express his emotions but remains unwavering in his devotion to Ae Sun.

The series portrays their relationship across multiple timelines, showcasing their journey from young adulthood to old age. The older versions of the characters are portrayed by Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon. As the drama progresses, the focus extends beyond just Ae Sun and Gwan Sik, following the lives of their children.

With its final volume set to premiere on March 28, When Life Gives You Tangerines is gearing up for an emotional and unforgettable conclusion. Whether you’ve been following the series from the beginning or are planning to binge-watch it before the finale, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in this beautifully crafted love story. Prepare to laugh, cry, and reflect as the drama delivers its final, heartfelt moments, that are sure to linger in the hearts of viewers long after the credits roll.