When Life Gives You Tangerines' Ep. 9-12 recap: IU and Park Bo Gum’s daughter faces a profound life shift after heartbreak

IU and Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines have defied audience expectations. Released on March 21, 2025, the latest installment (volume 3) delves deeper into the lives of Ae Sun and Yang Gwan Sik's children. Volume 3 shifts its focus to their daughter, Geum Myeong, and the complexities of her love life.

Geum Myeong (portrayed by IU) spends a significant portion of the narrative living in Japan. Episode 9 follows her journey as she completes an exchange program abroad. In Episode 10, she returns to her hometown of Seoul and takes a part-time job as a theater ticket seller. She crosses paths with Park Cheong Seob (played by Kim Seon Ho), an artist who paints movie posters. Their relationship begins to unfold as the series progresses.

Episodes 9 and 10 of When Life Gives You Tangerines capture the heartbreak and emotional turmoil of Ae Sun as she arrives in Seoul. Unable to ease her anxiety through daily phone calls and the endless wait for her daughter, Geum Myeong, to return home. Ae Sun finally decides to visit her. Ae Sun discovers her daughter unconscious in her apartment due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a circuit failure from faulty wiring. In a desperate attempt to save her, Ae Sun breaks down the door and rushes to the landlord's house to use the phone and call an ambulance. Coincidentally, Park Cheong Seob is also at the landlord's house, seeking permission from the landlord for his daughter's hand for marriage. When he sees the dire situation, he immediately carries Geum Myeong to the ambulance, ultimately saving her life.

Throughout the episode, Park Cheong Seob's deep feelings for Geum Myeong become increasingly evident. His affection for her is further highlighted by his mother's growing fondness for Geum Myeong, as she frequently gives her new books to help her prepare for her college exams.

In 1994, before enlisting in the military, Park Cheong Seob met Geum Myeong one last time. Despite his feelings, he never confesses, knowing that her heart belongs to Yeong Bum. These episodes also explore the complicated relationship between Eun Myeong and Hyeon Seok. Due to ongoing family conflicts, Eun Myeong becomes a target of violence and endures physical abuse from Hyeon Seok's brother. The mounting external pressure forces Eun Myeong to end their relationship to protect Hyeon Seok. Despite the hardships, Hyeon Seok remains unwavering in her love, expressing a willingness to endure any difficulties to be with Eun Myeong.

When Life Gives You Tangerines' episodes 11 and 12 depict the harsh realities Geum Myeong faces as she navigates the challenges of her romantic life. Despite being in a long-term relationship with Yeong Bum (played by Lee Jun Young) since their first year of college, the couple remains unmarried due to the stubborn opposition of Yeong Bum's mother. These episodes explore Geum Myeong's emotional struggles as she confronts the complexities of love, family, and personal aspirations.

Episode 11 focuses on the escalating tension between Geum Myeong and Yeong Bum's family. As their parents meet to discuss the wedding, Ae Sun witnesses how Yeong Bum's mother humiliates Geum Myeong. The hostility intensifies when Yeong Bum's mother later confronts Ae Sun and Geum Myeong at a wedding dress shop, coldly expressing her desire to call off the wedding.

Heartbroken, Ae Sun finds no reason why Yeong Bum's mother hates her daughter so much. However, by the end of the episode, Geum Myeong finds her voice. Refusing to tolerate further humiliation, she stands up for herself and her family's dignity. In a bold move, she calls off the engagement and leaves Yeong Bum behind.

For the next year, Yeong Bum tries repeatedly to win Geum Myeong back, but she remains resolute. Each time, she reminds him of how his family has belittled and disrespected her and her loved ones due to their financial status. Despite their shared history and affection, the burden of his family's prejudice becomes massive, ultimately leading to their painful and permanent separation after seven years of dating.

Geum Myeong returns to Seoul from her hometown, Jeju Island. Her mother, Ae Sun, is relieved to have her daughter back in their lives. Ae Sun encourages Geum Myeong to consider marriage again—this time with someone more suitable, like Park Yeong Bum.

In Episode 12, Park Cheong Seob is discharged from the military. By chance, he crosses paths with Geum Myeong at a bus stop. When he sees her, he starts to approach, but before he can reach her, Geum Myeong boards the bus and leaves. Refusing to let the moment slip away, Park Cheong Seob chases after the bus, as if it's his last chance to reconnect with her. This emotional pursuit marks the dramatic conclusion of Episode 12 of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a 16-episode series filled with heartwarming moments and deep reflections on life. The final part, Volume 4 (Episodes 13 to 16), is set to air on March 28, 2025. The series stars IU, Park Bo Gum, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Jun Young, Moon So Ri, and Park Hae Joon.