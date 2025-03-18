IU shuts down 500 million KRW per episode salary rumors for Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines starring Park Bo Gum

The production company behind Netflix’s ongoing drama When Life Gives You Tangerines have firmly denied allegations that the singer-actress IU was paid an exceptionally high per-episode salary for her role in the series.

On March 18, Pan Entertainment, the production company overseeing When Life Gives You Tangerines, issued an official statement refuting the claims that IU received a staggering 500 million KRW (approximately 345,000 USD) per episode. The statement, released through various media outlets, emphasized that the circulating information was entirely false. “The claim that IU received 500 million KRW per episode is completely false,” a Pan Entertainment representative stated.

The controversy first erupted when an anonymous post appeared on an online community forum, sparking widespread discussion regarding the alleged earnings of several high-profile actors. The user claimed that IU and Park Bo Gum, the lead actors of Netflix’s series When Life Gives You Tangerines, were each receiving an astonishing 500 million KRW per episode.

Additionally, the post suggested that Park Hyung Sik, who is currently appearing in SBS’ Buried Hearts, had also secured a similar per-episode payment of 500 million KRW for his previous role in JTBC’s Doctor Slump. Furthermore, the post alleged that Lee Jung Jae, the globally renowned star of Squid Game, had been compensated at an even higher rate of 1 billion KRW per episode for the second season of the Netflix hit.

These assertions quickly spread across social media, sparking discussions and rumors regarding the rising salaries of actors in the Korean entertainment industry. IU, whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, has built an illustrious career as both a singer-songwriter and an actress, with a dedicated global fanbase. Given her immense popularity and credibility as an artist, it is expected that she will take a competitive salary for her acting projects.

Meanwhile, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a period drama set against the backdrop of 1950s Jeju, portraying the lives of Ae Sun, portrayed by IU, a rebellious yet passionate young woman, and Gwan Shik, played by Park Bo Gum, a warmhearted and loyal man. The drama follows their personal growth, struggles, and aspirations as they manage love, life, and societal expectations across four seasons. The series, which pairs IU with Park Bo Gum for the first time, has generated major buzz since its premiere due to its unique historical setting, star-studded cast, and high production values.