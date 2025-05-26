Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung's Our Unwritten Seoul Ep 1-2 recap: Ho Su catches Mi Ji and Mi Rae's secret switch

Our Unwritten Seoul premiered with its first two episodes on May 24 and 25. The Saturday-Sunday tvN drama explores the complexities a set of twin sisters face as they grow up, leading to distances between them. Park Bo Young aptly brought out their personality differences through their individual struggles and heartwarming love for each other. Read to know how Park Jinyoung got entangled with them, as shown in the series' debut week.

Park Bo Young's twin characters of Our Unwritten Seoul, Yoo Mi Rae and Yoo Mi Ji, have contrasting personalities, with the former (the elder sister) being a class topper and the latter being disinterested in studies and acing sports. Yoo Mi Ji was a promising short-distance runner, but an accidental fall, leading to permanent leg damage, ended her athletic dreams. Yoo Mi Rae, on the other hand, made it to one of the biggest companies in her field, but things turned astray as she became the target of workplace bullying.

She stops all contact with friends and family to avoid having them see her weak side. However, the twins' school friend, Lee Ho Su (Park Jinyoung), learns about her whistleblowing case due to being the external legal investigator of the case. An embarrassed Yoo Mi Rae stops responding to his calls and texts and, worried about her, he asks Yoo Mi Ji to check on her. She goes to Seoul and discovers her elder sister's s*icidal tendencies, leading her to switch lives to save her.

They alter hairstyles and take each other's places—Yoo Mi Ji in the Seoul office and Yoo Mi Rae in Han Se Jin's (Ryu Kyung Soo) strawberry farm. However, a physically impaired and socially awkward Lee Ho Su, who had only the sisters as his friends, could tell them apart. He also harbors a secret crush on either of the twins, which led him to watch them closely and know exactly what their distinct characteristics were like. Although the elder twin didn't want his involvement in her troubled life, the younger one couldn't shun him away.

Now, viewers will have to wait till May 31 to find out if Yoo Mi Ji will accept his help in making Yoo Mi Rae's life better.

