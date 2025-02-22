Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 2 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Buried Hearts, starring Park Hyung Sik, Lee Hae Young, and Heo Joon Ho, is a gripping tale of ruthless ambition, where power-hungry individuals stop at nothing to achieve authority and wealth. The first episode of the drama showcases high-ranking individuals with warm, friendly facades secretly harboring ulterior motives and hidden agendas. Park Hyung Sik plays Seo Dong Ju, the chairman of Daesan Group, who desires to move up in ranks within the company.

He takes up all kinds of errands, from saving a subsidiary company's CEO, Heo Il Do (Lee Hae Young), from getting exposed in court to blackmailing people for the company's sake or traveling anywhere when required. While playing the "life-or-death money game," he gets the biggest betrayal of his life—his girlfriend, Yeo Eun Nam (Hong Hwa Yeon), turns out to be the granddaughter of a company Daesan Group has acquired. And most tragically, he is made aware of the fact on her wedding day.

After losing the one single person he thought was on his side, he is shattered. To see if he is able to get back at the people who made his life miserable, tune in to Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) today. Episode 2 of Buried Hearts will be available globally on February 22 at 9 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST). Viewers can also stream it on Viki. The subsequent episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday. The arrangement of the entire situation was made by a politically well-connected Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho).

That was another big betrayal to Seo Dong Ju, who was working for him. After losing everything and everyone, a desperate Seo Dong Ju bursts out Yeom Jang Seon, who gets enraged and later sends contract killers to his home. After somehow saving his life, he begs Yeom Jang Seon for forgiveness and a second chance. During this, he installs a secret app on Yeom Jang Seon's phone and transfers 2 million dollars from his Swiss account. It is his first step to revenge!