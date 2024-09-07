Park Min Young, Choi Gyu Ri. Lee Yi Kyung and more attend Marry My Husband co-stars Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho's wedding ceremony

On September 6, Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho held their wedding ceremony at an outdoor venue in a cultural space in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. The setting, surrounded by a blend of flowers and trees, provided a picturesque backdrop for the couple's wedding. During the ceremony, Jang Jae Ho declared, “My bride, the most beautiful in the world,” while Gong Min Jung looked elegant in a simple yet stunning dress. The guests warmly celebrated the couple’s union with enthusiastic applause, wishing them a bright future together.

The private ceremony was attended by family and close colleagues, including Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, Choi Gyu Ri, and Ha Do Kwon, who had worked with the couple on the show Marry My Husband.

Ha Do Kwon, who shared a subtle romantic storyline with Gong Min Jung in the drama, posted a photo of her arriving at the ceremony and walking down the aisle with a heartfelt message: “Congratulations on your marriage, Min Jung. Marriage is a beautiful beginning. Happiness sometimes involves falling and feeling pain, but it is maintained as a family.”

Actor Yoon Byung Hee shared a photo of the beaming Jang Jae Ho, unable to hide his excitement, with the message: “Wishing you only happiness.”

In August, Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho announced their upcoming marriage, revealing that they would be having an intimate wedding in September with only family and close friends in attendance. Gong Min Jung shared on social media that before meeting in the drama *Marry My Husband*, she and Jang Jae Ho had first connected as friends. She described how he made her laugh often and embraced her with constant kindness. “He is a precious person who made me believe that life is better together than alone,” she wrote, reflecting on how this led to their marriage.

Jang Jae Ho also expressed his deep affection for Gong Min Jung, stating that he admires her both as a person and as an actress, and that she is more than he deserves. He added, “I sincerely thank everyone who has supported me. I will repay your kindness by living happily and well.”

