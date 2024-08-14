‘Popping candy and dark chocolate’: BTS’ Jin hints at sweet surprises in upcoming solo album

BTS’ Jin is in talks of releasing his solo album and has hinted at the diverse songs that will be included in the album. Comparing the songs to various flavors, he has further raised curiosity among fans. Known for his eccentric personality, it is indeed on brand for the artist to release songs that showcase different aspects of himself.

On August 14, 2024, Harper’s Bazaar magazine revealed an exclusive with Jin of BTS, where they discussed various aspects of his life and career. Soon after his discharge from the military, the K-pop star is busy with many schedules, from photoshoots to appearances in variety shows. However, among all, fans are most excited about his solo album, as they cannot wait to listen to what the artist has in store for them.

The publication took the opportunity to ask about his upcoming solo album and how he would describe it. Jin provided subtle hints about his new music without soiling it for anyone. He compared the songs on the albums to ice cream flavors. From soda flavor to popping candy and dark chocolate, he indicated that the tracks will be very different from each other. The artist is all set to explore different genres and showcase a different side of himself with his solo debut.

Advertisement

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin will also be appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. The first episode was released on August 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did BTS' SUGA drink twice before riding electric scooter back home? Report claims order of incident