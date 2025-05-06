NewJeans’ Hanni called ‘shameless’ as ILLIT fans demand apology during livestream; here’s what happened

NewJeans member Hanni surprised fans with an emotional Instagram Live on May 5. She offered an impromptu acoustic performance that quickly made waves across social media. Her relaxed appearance and soothing vocals drew praise from many. However, it also triggered criticism from others, especially in light of the ongoing legal tension between the group and agency ADOR.

Going live unexpectedly, Hanni appeared in a simple setting with just her guitar. She performs mellow renditions of songs by Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and other western pop artists. She explained that she had been reading emotional letters from fans and wanted to show her appreciation in return through music. The performance evoked memories of a similar live broadcast she held late last year. It showcased her love for music and her desire to maintain an emotional connection with her fanbase, especially during difficult times.

Within minutes, the livestream was trending across Korean online forums. A Theqoo post titled ‘Hanni Singing Live on Insta Right Now’ soared past 50,000 views, with thousands of netizens chiming in. Reactions ranged from admiration to skepticism. Some fans celebrated Hanni’s gentle presence and viewed the livestream as a much-needed comfort amid the tense situation surrounding NewJeans.

However, the timing of the live performance sparked a separate wave of discourse. Critics pointed out that Hanni chose not to mention the elephant in the room: the NewJeans-ADOR conflict. The controversy which has thrown the girl group into a highly publicized legal and emotional limbo. Many argued that staying silent felt like avoiding responsibility or ignoring the seriousness of their situation.

Moreover, ILLIT fans are demanding an apology from NewJeans. This follows claims made by members that ILLIT ignored them. The reason, according to NewJeans, was that ILLIT members were asked to act such way by their manager. However, fans believe this wasn't true. They are now calling for a formal apology.

“Shouldn’t she apologize first?”

“So shameless, lol. No wonder she was good at lying too.”

“She should apologize to ILLIT.”

“Start with an apology, and then we’ll see who the real villain is.”

The division in reactions reflects the fragile state of fandom and public opinion surrounding NewJeans right now. With the group stuck in a major legal battle, every appearance, post, and interaction by the members is being picked apart.

Still, Hanni’s intention seemed genuine by some portion of netizens. By speaking through music, she may have been trying to offer warmth in a time of uncertainty. The members themselves have limited freedom to speak openly about internal issues. But for another portion of the audience, her silence on the controversy overshadowed the sincerity of the gesture.

As legal tensions escalate and public scrutiny intensifies, Hanni’s quiet guitar session may be remembered as a rare moment of emotional vulnerability. Alternatively, it could be seen as a carefully timed performance that raised more questions than it answered.

