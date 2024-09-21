Red Velvet's Joy reportedly in talks with acting management labels amid contract renewal negotiations with SM Ent

Red Velvet's Joy is reportedly exploring new opportunities as her contract renewal with SM Entertainment nears its conclusion. According to an exclusive report from the K-media outlet Star News on September 21, Joy has been meeting with various acting management agencies, dropping hints about a possible mainstream career as an actress. These talks come at a crucial time, as her current contract with SM nears its end, and negotiations with the agency continue.

The question of contract renewals has been a point of focus for Red Velvet fans in recent years. Although the group debuted in August 2014, the members signed their contracts at different times. Yeri, who joined Red Velvet midway through their career, has a different contract timeline, creating staggered renewal dates for each member. While Seulgi renewed her contract in August 2023 and Irene followed suit in February 2024, the future of Wendy, Joy, and Yeri remains uncertain.

Tensions between Joy and SM Entertainment have become more public in recent months. In June 2024, during Red Velvet’s Cosmic promotions, Joy openly criticized the agency, expressing her frustration with their lack of communication. She mentioned being left out of critical decisions, such as the production of their music video, saying, “They told us to just wait without considering our opinions, and then I saw the music video with no changes made. I feel like I shouldn’t say more, so I’ll just keep quiet.”

Joy also voiced concerns over the absence of promotional activities leading up to their album release, further fueling speculation about her potential departure from SM. Despite these frustrations, SM Entertainment has assured fans that discussions with Joy are ongoing, stating, “We’re currently in negotiations with Joy about contract renewals.”

Previously, the singer-actress has garnered praise for her work in dramas like The One and Only, Tempted, and more such K-dramas making her an attractive prospect for labels specializing in acting.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet continues their group activities, preparing for their upcoming 2024 fan-con tour Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv, with their next stop in Macau on September 28. Fans are hopeful that Joy’s future will remain bright, whether within SM Entertainment or beyond.

