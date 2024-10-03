‘You should be an actor’: Hwang In Yeop reveals how Hong Seok Cheon cast him during modeling days, shares embarrassing fan experience

Hwang In Yeop, the popular South Korean actor who will soon be seen leading the upcoming coming-of-age drama Family by Choice, recently revealed the story of how Hong Seok Cheon cast him as an actor during his modeling days. The actor further shared an embarrassing fan experience in which he was ‘hurt’ when they did not recognize him.

Hwang In Yeop not long ago appeared on the hit talk show Knowing Bros, also known as Ask Us Anything, with the cast of his upcoming K-drama Family by Choice.

During his appearance on Knowing Bros, when Kim Heechul revealed to Hwang In Yeop that they heard “our jewelry box Seok Cheon recognized your talent”, the True Beauty actor revealed the story of how he was cast as an actor.

Hwang In Yeop shared that he was modeling back then and it was the last fashion show he went to before he quit. He was about to go home, but he saw Seok Cheon beside him, so he greeted him, “Hello, I am model Hwang In Yeop. Thank you.”

When he turned to go away, Hong Seok Cheon tapped his shoulder and told him to give his phone. The Jewel Box host then told Hwang In Yeop, “Come to my restaurant tomorrow. You should be an actor.”

The True Beauty actor was curious and went there the next day; Hong Seok Cheon told him that he would introduce him to an acting instructor, so he should start acting. Hwang In Yeop concluded, “That’s how I started as an actor and became who I am today.”

He later added that since he is not good with technology and recently changed phones, he lost contacts. He then sent a special message to Hong Seok Cheon thanking him for the chance. The actor promised him that he would treat him to a good meal and also appear on Jewel Box.

Furthermore, Hwang In Yeop recently shared an embarrassing fan experience. He was waiting for a taxi, and two high school girls were sitting beside him. He revealed that he wasn’t wearing a mask, just a cap like he mostly does.

One of the girls said, “I think it’s Hwang In Yeop,” and the girl that was just next to the Family by Choice actor said, “What are you talking about? Don’t talk about my bias that way. Why Would Hwang In Yeop be here?” The actor got really embarrassed and then his taxi arrived. So when Hwang In Yeop was getting in, he wanted to look cool, and while opening the door, he saw the high school girls face-to-face. Even then, the girl said, “See, it’s not him.” The actor added, “I was hurt,” as his fans did not recognize him.

Meanwhile, Hwang In Yeop will soon be seen playing Kim San Ha in Family by Choice alongside Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung. It is set to premiere on October 9.

