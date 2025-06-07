Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove her Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo, years after divorce from Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made it to the news yet again, but this time, it is not for her movies or looks, but for her old Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo. In a video featuring the actress, netizens have spotted that her iconic tattoo linked to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is no longer there.

Spotted by many, the upper back tattoo with “YMC” written on it has been removed by the actress. It was supposedly 1 of the 3 tattoos that she had symbolizing her relationship with her ex-husband.

4 years after the duo finalized their divorce, with Chay even remarrying, Samantha has gotten rid of the tattoo, as showcased in the new video.

For those unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were in a relationship for quite some time back in the day, which eventually led to their marriage. Tying the knot in 2017, one of the most beloved couples in South cinema entered marital life after two different ceremonies, a Hindu ritual and a Christian one.

However, the couple decided to part ways in 2021, sending shockwaves around the industry and fans. Both penned their statements on social handles regarding the separation, making it official.

While many seem to believe that the actress has removed her “YMC” tattoo after so many years, some suggest that it might have been hidden with foundation.

Interestingly, Samantha is also making headlines amid rumors of her being in a relationship with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. We exclusively reported how the duo is planning to move in together, with them even scouting for properties.

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress was recently seen in her maiden production venture, Shubham, playing a cameo role. The horror comedy flick directed by Praveen Kandregula featured an ensemble cast of actors like Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, and many more.

Moreover, the actress has a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram and the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in her lineup. The latter will have Aditya Roy Kapur as the co-lead with Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal expected to play supporting roles.

