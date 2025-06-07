PICS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes time for a blissful vacation in UAE with rumored lover Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked absolutely gorgeous as she shared happy moments from her vacation in the United Arab Emirates. Unveiling glimpses from her resort stay, the actress penned the caption, “Reaching for the stars.”

In a series of images, the actress was seen doing several activities, which ranged from skinny dipping in the pool in her black monokini and sightseeing. In one of the pictures, she takes up a rifle for target practice with alleged lover Raj Nidimoru spotted along with her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her vacation with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha recently hit the headlines after she was spotted without her iconic Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo. In a recent video, the Kushi actress was seen without her upper back tattoo, which was considered one of the symbols marking her relationship with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

4 years after their relationship ended, it seems that the actress has finally removed the tattoo. However, many netizens also speculate that she might have just used cosmetics to hide it in the video.

However, it is interesting to note that Naga Chaitanya recently tied the knot for the second time with Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Samantha is in an alleged relationship with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru.

The actress and the filmmaker have been spotted in many locations together and we also exclusively reported how the rumored couple is planning to move in.

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress was recently seen in her maiden production venture, Shubham, playing a cameo role. The horror comedy flick directed by Praveen Kandregula featured an ensemble cast of actors like Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, and many more.

While the actress has announced a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram under her own production house, she would also be appearing in the web series Rakt Brahmand.

The upcoming show is touted to be an action-packed fantasy venture, directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. With Raj and DK serving as creators, the show will have Aditya Roy Kapur as the co-lead.

Moreover, it also features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more in supporting roles. The show, based on the Marathi short story Vidushak, will be released on Netflix as a limited series.

