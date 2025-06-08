Ye Maaya Chesave: Samantha Ruth Prabhu was supposed to romance THIS actor on-screen before Naga Chaitanya?

The year 2010 saw one of the most-loved Telugu romantic movies, Ye Maaya Chesave, make its way among audiences. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also eventually paved the way for the real-life romance, as the duo later got married in 2017.

However, did you know that the Thandel actor was not the first Telugu star to be approached for the role of Karthik? You read that right.

Gautham Vasudev Menon approached Mahesh Babu for Ye Maaya Chesave

Back then, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon had set up his mind to have Mahesh Babu on board as the lead for his Telugu romantic drama. He had even narrated the script to the Guntur Kaaram star.

However, things did not materialise as expected by the filmmaker. Mahesh refused the lead hero role opposite then-debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to a News18 report, the SSMB29 star felt that the film would not suit his star image.

Ye Maaya Chesave was also simultaneously shot in Tamil

Interestingly, while the Telugu romantic drama was being shot, it was also being remade in parallel in Tamil by the same director.

However, in place of Samantha and Chaitanya, the leads for the Tamil version were replaced by Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan. The movie was named Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and was released just a day before that of the Telugu one.

It received critical appreciation upon launch, and both the Gautham Vasudev Menon films became hugely successful and cult classics over the years.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove her Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo after divorce?

Recently, Samantha grabbed attention over her old Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo. The diva used to have YMC written in ink on her back, which was deeply linked to her ex-husband and the film’s co-star, Naga Chaitanya.

According to netizens, some of the recent pictures of the Yashoda actress have apparently shown that she has had this tattoo removed, which was one of the three she had gotten, symbolizing her then relationship with her ex-husband.

