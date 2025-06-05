Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in floral dress on Abu Dhabi trip, fans wonder if Raj Nidimoru took the pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to put her A-game on when it comes to her fashion picks. The diva, who has recently been in the headlines after turning producer for the film Subham, has now shared some unmissable pictures from her getaway to Abu Dhabi. Beating the summer blues, Sam set an example for fashion trends.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s many moods from the Abu Dhabi trip

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an array of pictures from her vacation in Abu Dhabi. The diva can be seen styling two different kinds of summer-friendly outfits, which complement the relaxed fit needed for a holiday.

For one of her looks, she chose a long floral dress which had an asymmetric cut at the back. She styled it with a huge straw hat, tinted shades, gold hoop earrings, and very minimal makeup.

For the second look, the Yashoda actress wore a sage green co-ord set featuring woven floral motifs and lace detailing. She kept her hair open and wore a different pair of sunglasses.

Netizens are curious if Raj Nidimoru clicked Samantha’s pictures in Abu Dhabi

However, it seems that besides Samantha’s gorgeous looks, netizens are curious about who actually has clicked these pictures of the diva.

For the uninitiated, Samantha is rumoured to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. As a result, netizens seem to be sure that she was not alone on her trip and was accompanied by the Citadel: Honey Bunny director.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relationship buzz with Raj Nidimoru

While the two of them have not really confirmed their relationship, it seems speculations about the two are not quite ready to die out.

In fact, rumours have been circulating more and more after the duo was spotted attending multiple events together, where they were seen publicly holding hands. Moreover, they were even seen visiting a temple together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

On her work front, Samantha grabbed the spotlight with her stint as a producer for her first venture, the Telugu film Subham. The diva, in fact, even made a special cameo in this project.

As an actor, she was last seen in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Moving on, she has films like Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand.

