Disha Patani wears backless Rs 7,050 wrap top, low-waist jeans and flaunts her bare back at Monaco Grand Prix

Disha Patani and bold fashion always go hand-in-hand. The actress attended the Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Europe, and her outfit was just BOMB. Breaking the fashion bars, the icon looked sexy, raising the heat in the wrap top and street-style jeans. Disha has always been a fan of experimenting with daring outfits, and the recent one surely is one for the books.

Advertisement

Making a jaw-dropping fashion statement, Disha Patani wore an Ayla satin backless plunge wrap top from Jaded London worth Rs 7,050. With its deep neckline, the top gave just a glimpse of her cleavage, whereas, the criss-cross pattern was wrapped around her waist. Her top choice was bold and just what she needed to flaunt her toned figure. Also, it had a gold chain at the chest front, adding a bit of 90s glam touch.

Another central focus of the look was her bottoms, which were definitely not our usual expected jeans. It was forest camo colossus jeans from the same brand and was worth Rs 11,000. The cool jeans choice added the street-style vibe, just what she needed to feel at ease and enjoy the race.

Not settling for the bare minimum, the Bharat actress added a dash of cool and class with Gucci’s rectangular frame sunglasses worth Rs 54,476. Her hair was left open in the side partition; after some time, she tied it into a messy bun. Another cute detail in her look was the Chanel heart charm flat bag over her shoulder.

Advertisement

As for the beauty choice, she ditched the glam makeup and went ahead with the subtle approach. She added just a hint of blush on her cheeks and completed the look with nude-shade lipstick.

Disha Patani has always kept us on our toes with her bold and daring fashion, and we’re definitely not questioning it. With her choice of wrap top paired with the cool printed jeans and classy bag and sunglasses, the actress just casually dropped the masterclass look! Are you recreating it soon?

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner looks HOT flaunting her figure in black bodycon dress