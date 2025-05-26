BREAKING: Housefull 5 trailer runtime revealed, Akshay Kumar and team set to unleash slapstick comedy again

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is inching close to its release date. The tracks of the comedy caper are already ruling the internet, leaving the fans even more excited about the film. On the other hand, the trailer, which is set to release tomorrow, May 27, has been passed by the CBFC. It has now been learned that the certified runtime of the trailer is 3 minutes and 56 seconds.

Advertisement

According to the CBFC, the trailer of the upcoming movie Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, was certified today, May 26, 2025. It is 3 minutes and 56 seconds long. The movie has also received a UA16 + certificate.

The teaser of Housefull 5 was released nearly a month back on April 30, marking 15th anniversary of the first part of the franchise. The 1-minute, 16-second teaser revealed the film to be set against the backdrop of a stunning cruise and a murder mystery.

Meanwhile, a Bollywood Hungama report also gave insights into the promotional plan of the team of Housefull 5. A source close to the development informed the publication that the team aims to take the film promotions to the next level 10 days prior to its release.

A grand launch event is also being planned, which is expected to be attended by all the leading 19 actors. The source revealed that many had apprehensions about releasing the trailer close to the film’s release. However, he remained confident about producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s ideation, claiming that he “realizes what he is doing”.

Advertisement

The portal’s source claimed that the teaser gave an idea of the film and songs indicated the scale and entertainment value. Now, the trailer is promised to bring out the biggest USP of the film – the humor quotient.



The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The comedy caper, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to bring the biggest star cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Dino Morea and Soundarya Sharma among others.

The film is set to release next month on June 6, 2025.

Are you excited about Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5? Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is set to release on June 6, 2025 Yes, very excited No

ALSO READ: After Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan's THIS beloved rom-com returns to cinemas, get ready for another nostalgic ride