Revolver teaser: Jeon Do Yeon gets ready to take on Ji Chang Wook while enlisting Lim Ji Yeon’s help; watch

Jeon Do Yeon, who not long ago mesmerized everyone with her action and strong performance in Kill Boksoon, will be soon hitting the big screen with Revolver.

The makers of Revolver, ahead of its release, have unveiled a new teaser highlighting Jeon Do Yeon’s journey as she gets ready to take on Ji Chang Wook while taking help from Lim Ji Yeon.

Revolver starring Jeon Do Yeon, Ji Chang Wook, and Lim Ji Yeon drops an action-filled new teaser

On July 15, 2024, Revolver unveiled a new teaser adding to the excitement surrounding the revenge action thriller movie set to release in theatres on August 7.

The teaser begins with Jeon Do Yeon’s Ha Soo Young as she is released from prison she is surprised to see Lim Ji Yeon’s Yoon Seon, who beckons her. She has never seen Yoon Seon so she gets skeptical of her intentions as she begins her hunt to catch the backstabber who stole her promised compensation.

It is revealed to Ha Soo Young by one of her old colleagues who gives her the name of Andy (Ji Chang Wook). Andy had betrayed Ha Soo Young to steal her compensation money and when they finally come face to face he acts like he does not recognize her.

A shuddering glimpse of Ha Soo Young’s anger is shown in the teaser as she seeming attack Andy. On the way, it is also highlighted that Ha Soo Young has enlisted Yoon Seon’s help in her pursuit of Andy.

Towards the end of the teaser, things take a wildly thrilling turn as Jeon Do Yeon does not shy away from going to extreme lengths to take on Ji Chang Wook. A car crashes into someone as Lim Ji Yeon congratulates Jeon Do Yeon on it. In the end, we see Jeon Do Yeon firing in the sky hinting at her ruthless mission.

Watch Jeon Do Yeon and Ji Chang Wook’s Revolver new teaser here:

Know Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon is a noted South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences on the big and small screen for years. She is known for her movies Secret Sunshine, Kill Boksoon, Memories of the Sword, and A Man and a Woman among many others. She was last seen in the K-drama Crash Course in Romance.

