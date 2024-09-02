Romance in the House Ep 7-8 Review: Family drama deepens with Son Na Eun-Minho's romance and Ji Jin Hee-Kim Ji Soo's reconciliation

Name: Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean)

Premiere date: August 10, 2024

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Minho

Director: Kim Da Ye

Writer: Kim Young Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance in the House plot

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byeon Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter named Byeon Mi Rae, and a son Byeon Hyun Jae. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byeon Moo Jin’s inability to venture into any business he put his hands on.

Eventually, his family got tired of the losses and cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising two children alone. Now, her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Byeon Mi Rae is the pillar of support for her mother and also the breadwinner of the family, who works at a supermarket. On the other hand, Byeon Hyun Jae is a college student and is unaware of the past involving his father.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

Romance in the House episode 7-8 recap

As the story unfolds, relationships grow increasingly complex yet ultimately find their way back to each other. After the unexpected encounter between Byeon Mi Rae and her mother, Geum Ae Yeon, at a motel, their relationship hits a rough patch. Believing that her mother has reconciled with her father, Byeon Moo Jin, Mi Rae decides to leave home, packing her bags and walking away.

Mi Rae finds refuge at Nam Tae Pyeong’s place, where he offers his support. The two grow close, forming a deep bond. However, Mi Rae, feeling things are moving too quickly, returns home that very night. Meanwhile, Moo Jin attends a funeral to pay his respects to someone from his past. There, he overhears O Jae Geol speaking ill of him, leading to a tense confrontation. Yet, Moo Jin chooses to de-escalate the situation by walking away.

Later, Geum Ae Yeon comes to Moo Jin’s aid outside the funeral home when a group of his juniors begins mocking him. This encounter reignites old feelings between the estranged couple, and their relationship starts to mend. However, Moo Jin’s troubles are far from over as a neighbor begins to investigate his connection to the previous landlord’s mysterious death.

Mi Rae, visibly distressed by the situation with her mother, is cheered up by Nam Tae Pyeong, who teaches her how to ride a bike. Moo Jin happens upon the scene, witnessing the moment he missed sharing with his daughter. As an electric scooter speeds toward Moo Jin, Mi Rae rushes to protect him, resulting in her injury and a trip to the hospital. There, she shares a heartfelt conversation with her father, helping to stabilize their turbulent relationship.

Mi Rae and Geum Ae Yeon eventually reconcile, strengthening their bond. However, Mi Rae is later approached by the CEO of her store, who asks her to persuade Nam Tae Pyeong to join the company—a request she firmly declines. Upon learning this, Tae Pyeong rushes to Mi Rae and confesses his feelings, which she reciprocates.

Meanwhile, Byeon Hyeon Jae discovers a mysterious bag at his father’s house and informs his mother. Geum Ae Yeon opens it to find keepsakes from the time she and Moo Jin played basketball together, overwhelming her with emotion. She visits Moo Jin, revealing her desire to free Mi Rae from the family’s financial burdens and expressing her wish to rekindle their relationship. They embrace, ready to begin a new chapter together.

Romance in the House Ep 7-8 positives and negatives

The story is unfolding well, capturing the evolving dynamics of the relationships effectively. However, the pacing sometimes feels rushed, with characters changing their feelings for each other rather suddenly. Despite this, the chemistry between the couples, especially Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Soo, shines through—they feel completely natural together, with no hint of awkwardness. On the downside, some plot points, like the mystery surrounding the landlord’s death, seem unnecessary. It has been dragged out since the first episode without adding much to the overall narrative.

Romance in the House: Acting Performance Overview

Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Soo truly shine in these two episodes, bringing their natural on-screen charisma to the forefront. Their relationship carries significant emotional weight, and they skillfully convey the depth of their shared past. Meanwhile, Son Na Eun is also delivering a strong performance, effectively expressing her character's emotions and gradually improving with each episode. Choi Minho’s character is also evolving, revealing his true feelings, which play a crucial role in the storyline.

Romance in the House Ep 7-8 final verdict

The show is becoming unmissable as the story deepens. The plot goes beyond romance, tackling heavy, relatable subjects that resonate with the audience. Despite this, it skillfully weaves in comedy, creating a balanced narrative. As new episodes unfold, viewers can look forward to more heartwarming moments that are sure to leave them with fuzzy feelings.

