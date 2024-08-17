When Byeon Woo Seok publicly asked his Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye Yoon to 'call him anytime' for a meal

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are celebrated for the incredible chemistry they displayed both on and off screen during their K-drama Lovely Runner. Their dynamic on the show endeared them to fans, many of whom hoped for a real-life romance between the two stars. The duo also has a dedicated fanbase called Subeom, which supports both Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon as well as their on-screen relationship. The pair have not only shown their affection publicly but have also frequently praised each other, further endearing them to their fans.

In their post-drama interviews, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon frequently spoke positively about each other, which only deepened fans’ admiration for their sweet relationship. In one memorable interview on You Quiz on the Block with Jo Se Ho and Yoo Jae Suk, Byeon Woo Seok made a heart-fluttering mention of Kim Hye Yoon, capturing the hearts of viewers.

Byeon Woo Seok expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his co-star Kim Hye Yoon, noting that her presence was crucial in helping him portray Sun Jae’s emotions effectively. He acknowledged that Kim Hye Yoon’s genuine emotions on set greatly enhanced his own performance.

He also shared that as filming progressed, he began to feel his energy levels decline, with people even calling him a 'weakling.' Observing this, Hye Yoon took it upon herself to bring him snacks and jellies daily to help boost his energy.

In a touching video message to his co-star, Byeon Woo Seok said, “Hyeyoon-ah, no, Hyeyoon-ssi! The energy and attitude you brought to the filming helped me immensely, and I think that's why I could portray Sun Jae so well. If you ever want to eat something, just call me anytime, and I'll get it for you. Thank you so much.”

In the same interview, Byeon Woo Seok recalled a memorable moment when Kim Hye Yoon said to him, "I might not go to the military, but is this the feeling of comradeship?" This statement deeply resonated with him, helping him experience a profound sense of camaraderie on set and connect more deeply with both his own and his character’s emotions.

Host Jo Se Ho further inquired about the reason behind the strong bond between the lead actors, asking if it was due to their shared experiences and hardships. Byeon Woo Seok confirmed this, acknowledging that their connection was indeed strengthened by their mutual challenges.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starred as the leading protagonists in the time-slip romance series Lovely Runner. The drama, spanning sixteen episodes, follows Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok, a celebrated South Korean celebrity who seems to have it all but is worn out by the pressures of the entertainment industry.

After a tragic accident leads to his death, one of his biggest fans, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), is devastated by his loss. In a miraculous turn of events, she is transported fifteen years into the past, where she meets a 19-year-old Ryu Sun Jae. Together, they strive to alter the course of history and prevent the tragedy from occurring.

Lovely Runner is more than just a time-travel romance; it has shown fans the kind of love that everyone aspires to experience. The series has made viewers everywhere yearn for a love like Sun Jae and Sol's—a love that transcends time and space, overflowing with warmth and sincerity, and characterized by selflessness and unwavering devotion.

Lovely Runner has not only exceeded expectations but has also become a global sensation. It has emerged as the drama of the season and, for many, the defining drama of their lives, thanks to its well-crafted plot, stunning cinematography, and the remarkable efforts of its leading and supporting cast and crew.

