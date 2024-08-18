Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door premieres with high viewership; Good Partner achieves personal best ratings

Love Next Door and DNA Lover premiered with promising viewership ratings this weekend. Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door achieved the highest viewership in its timeslot. Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra's Good Partner saw a significant rise in the ratings and also marked its personal best yet. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Saturday, which is August 17.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door premiered with an average viewership rating of 4.9 percent. The much-awaited drama took the first place in its timeslot with its first episode.

Jung So Min plays the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In appears as a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun starrer Good Partner saw a significant rise in the ratings and scored 17.7 percent marking its highest rating yet and also scoring the most in its timeslot.

The story revolves around a veteran divorce lawyer and a newbie with different values and personalities. Jang Na Ra plays the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Nam Ji Hyun is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. In the teaser, she mentions that her boss has the ability to spoil people's moods. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

Advertisement

Jung In Sung, Choi Si Won and Jung Eugene starrer DNA Lover premiered with promising viewership scoring 1.1 percent. Byun Yo Han and Go Jun's thriller Black Out received a nationwide average viewership of 2.7 percent for its second episode. Romance in the House saw a slight dip in the ratings and scored 3.9 percent. Bad Memory Eraser scored 0.9 percent viewership for its fifth episode.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained its hold and became the most watched on Saturday once more with 18.1 percent.

ALSO READ: Kim Min Ha abandons Lee Min Ho to live a new life with Noh Sang Hyun in recap clip ahead of Pachinko 2 premiere; watch