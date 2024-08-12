BTS’ Jin combines fun with hard work at Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island preview; Episode set to release on August 19

BTS’ Jin will be guest starring in the popular South Korean variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. The preview trailer for the episode has been released where the K-pop star is seen doing various activities. Anticipation among fans is at all time high and they cannot wait for the episode to release.

On August 12, 2024, the trailer for Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island’s upcoming episode has been released. The episode will be starring none another than K-pop’s biggest star, Jin from the boy band BTS. In the short video, the artist is shown on a remote island with his co-star, engaging in various activities. He attempts to fish but struggles to catch anything, and later, while doing manual labor, he accidentally injures himself. Despite the mishap, the hosts are extremely attentive and take great care of him.

The new episode will be released on August 19, 2024, on the South Korean network MBC. Jin was discharged from the military a few days back and this show will be his return to the TV screen for the first time after a long hiatus. As the artist is ready to return to the entertainment world, the fans are also excited about his appearance.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Jin is also under discussion of releasing self-produced content alongside BIGHIT Music in the near future where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. However, the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.