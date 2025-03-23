BTS' V shows off toned muscles after 10 kg weight loss in military, reveals secret to his six-pack abs: 'Shy to show...'

Fans eagerly awaiting updates from BTS’ V during his military service were recently treated to a surprise as the singer shared a personal update on Weverse. On March 22, V posted a couple of photos, including a gym selfie, giving fans a glimpse of his fitness journey. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "But recently...! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg... Hahahaha, I'll try harder."

The update comes after previous reports that V had initially gained over 10 kg (22 lbs) following his enlistment. Back in February, he had informed fans about his weight gain, revealing, "Time for a check-in. Currently weighing in at 72.5 kg (160 lbs). Stay tuned for more updates." Before joining the military, V was known for his lean frame, reportedly weighing around 62 kg (137 lbs) at a height of 179 cm (5'10").

His latest revelation about losing the weight he had gained sparked conversations among fans, many of whom speculated that he might be undergoing a common ‘bulk and cut’ process: first increasing calorie intake and muscle mass before cutting down to define his physique.

Aside from his fitness journey, V also took the time to interact with fans in his signature fun style. One fan commented on his transformation, saying, "Taehyung-ssi, Why did your body become so big? you seemed like a baby bear but you've just become a bear now. Oh my god, being handsome amongst all this too. Also what's with the Pororo? I'm going insane also i missed you, thank you so much for the photos. I miss you, i'll hibernate for 3 months. Come back quickly.”

V responded with a lighthearted explanation, revealing that the Pororo sticker in question came from a yakgwa, a traditional Korean honey pastry. He shared, “That (Pororo sticker) came out of a yakgwa, they sell it at the convenience store.. my adorable junior who's 10 years younger than me, bought me yakgwa so i go around with (the sticker) pasted (on my phone).” His response delighted fans, who found his attachment to the sticker adorable.

Another fan asked, "Do you sing on the usual at the military base?" V enthusiastically responded, "of course!" Meanwhile, a fan shared their longing for him, saying, "I wanna see taehyung so bad.. [i miss taehyung so bad]." V playfully replied, "I wanna see J-Hope's concert so bad..." Additionally, one fan curiously asked, "Oppa, can I see your six pack belly?" to which V shyly responded, "It's okay on it's own.. it's just that i'm shy/embarrassed."

The interaction continued with more playful responses from V. When one netizen asked, “Taehyung, is there any documentary that hasn’t been released yet? I want to see,” he replied, “Oops, there’s none… If you want, I’ll film one. I didn’t hear/I didn’t know (you guys) wanted one.”

Another fan sought his advice, asking, “Taehyung-ssi, what can I do to lose weight?” To this, he responded, “If you eat less, there’s weight loss… Fighting! Try eating a meat-focused diet!” As always, fans couldn’t get enough of him, with one requesting, “Please give a lot of photos. It’s not enough.” V replied, “I’m at the base right now… If I could, I’d give you 100 selcas…”

Many netizens expressed how much they missed him and appreciated his small yet meaningful updates. As BTS members continue their military service, fans cherish these rare interactions, eagerly awaiting the day they reunite as a group. Meanwhile, V’s latest post reassured fans that he is staying active, healthy, and maintaining his signature charm even while serving.