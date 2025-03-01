Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Ep 3 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect

In Undercover High School, Seo Kang Joon portrays an NIS agent tasked with infiltrating one of South Korea's most elite schools with a fake identity of a transfer student. His mission is to locate gold bars valued at $800 million, which are likely hidden in the school's abandoned building. However, his mission is disrupted by his homeroom teacher, a school bully and the school's director.

The second episode of the drama, released on February 28, revealed the person who held the gun at Jung Hae Sung's (Seo Kang Joon) head during his investigation of the abandoned school building. It was none other than teacher Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo). To avoid getting caught, he had to flee the scene. The next day, he finds himself entangled in a physical fight with an influential school bully, Park Tae Soo (Jang Sum Bum), violating his mission protocol of not getting involved with any student of Byeongmoon High School for the sake of his mission.

In the process, he forms an unexpected bond with the bullied student, Lee Dong Min (Shin Joon Hang), who gave him valuable insights about the school's dark past and clues to the gold bars' location. However, the school's director, Kim Shin Rok (Seo Myung Joo), anticipated his move and set a trap. The two of them will come face-to-face for the first time in the next episode of Undercover High School, and she will try her best to get him expelled from the school. South Korean viewers can watch it on TVING or Wavve on March 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST. International fans, including Indians, can stream it on Viki or Kocowa at 7:50 a.m. EST (6:20 p.m. IST).

Teacher Oh Soo Ah remains fixated on Jung Hae Sung, mistakenly believing him to be a troublemaker, while being oblivious to the true culprits of bullying within the school. During one of her rebuking sessions, he unwittingly stirs up a deep wound when he asks, "Do you really care about your students?" As they continue to cross paths, they will begin to see beyond their initial impressions, and sparks will start to fly, leading to some heart-fluttering moments.