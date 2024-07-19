Serendiptity’s Embrace new stills, teaser: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop keep running into each other like fated lovers

The upcoming drama Serendipity’s Embrace has offered a glimpse into Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun’s anticipated reunion through new stills and a teaser. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Serendipity’s Embrace will narrate the journey of young people rediscovering true love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly encountering their first love from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun will take on the role of Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by memories of a painful past relationship that makes her wary of love. Chae Jong Hyeop will play Kang Hoo Young, a financial planner based in the United States, disillusioned with his monotonous life. His return to Korea after many years sparks an unexpected reunion with Lee Hong Joo, his high school sweetheart from a decade ago.

New stills of Serendipity’s Embrace

In the new stills, Kim So Hyun's gaze exudes both beauty and longing as she looks at someone. When asked what viewers should anticipate in the upcoming drama, she mentioned looking forward to Hong Joo and Hoo Young’s chance encounter, along with the whimsical and lovely moments depicted in the story.

Meanwhile, Chae Jong Hyeop portrays Kang Hoo Young, a handsome and exceptionally intelligent financial planner based in the United States. He effortlessly achieves remarkable success without much effort. Despite his previous boredom with mundane existence, Kang Hoo Young finds himself overwhelmed with intense emotions upon unexpectedly reconnecting with Lee Hong Joo, his high school sweetheart, after a decade.

In the new stills, Chae Jong Hyeop is depicted gazing at someone with eyes filled with love tinged with concern. When asked what viewers should anticipate, he expressed that the series explores love and serendipity arriving unexpectedly.

He continued, describing Serendipity’s Embrace as a drama that exudes a comforting atmosphere yet leaves a lasting impression. He hopes fans will feel this lingering effect and that their hearts will flutter as they enjoy watching it.

New teaser of Serendipity’s Embrace

In the newly released preview, Kang Hoo Young waits casually for a blind date when Lee Hong Joo unexpectedly strolls in and takes the seat opposite him. "You're here for a blind date, right?" she asks, smiling cheerfully. "Hi, I'm Hye Ji's friend, Lee Hong Joo."

Taken aback at the sight of Lee Hong Joo after a decade, Kang Hoo Young removes his sunglasses, memories of their high school days flooding back. "Lee Hong Joo," he exclaims incredulously. "Is that really you?" Before the bewildered Lee Hong Joo can make sense of his words, Kang Hoo Young's intended blind date arrives. It's then that Lee Hong Joo notices her own blind date seated across the room.

Jumping up in dismay, Lee Hong Joo blurts out, “I mistook you for the wrong person. I hope the two of you have a wonderful time together!” With that, she hurriedly makes her way to her actual blind date, leaving Kang Hoo Young watching her depart with a wistful expression. Serendipity’s Embrace will premiere on July 22 at 8:40 PM KST, which is 5:10 PM IST.

