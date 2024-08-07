Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 5-6 Review: Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim So Hyun’s romance is adorable; conflicts in plot are cliche

Name: Serendipity's Embrace (우연일까? in Korean)

Premiere date: July 22, 2024

Cast: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Writer: Park Geu Ro

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki, Viu

Serendipity’s Embrace plot

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Serendipity’s Embrace follows the journey of young people rediscovering love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly reconnecting with their first love from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun portrays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, whose life takes an unforeseen turn upon crossing paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who witnessed her struggles firsthand.

Watch the trailer here-

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 5-6 short recap

In episode 5, we revisit the past through Kang Hoo Young’s eyes, showing how he was thrilled to see Lee Hong Joo back then. However, his joy was short-lived when his mother asked him to move to the US, leaving him no choice but to go. In the present, Hoo Young confesses his feelings to Hong Ju, leaving her flustered as she recalls the sadness she felt when he left.

Meanwhile, Hong Ju’s friend Kim Hye Ji (played by Dasom) is determined to get closer to Gyeong Taek (Hwang Seong Bin), but he seems to be avoiding her despite his feelings for her. We later find out that Hye Ji’s father had tried to set Gyeong Taek up with Hye Ji’s sister, which is partly why he’s been keeping his distance.

Kwon Sang Pil (played by Lee Won Jung) makes a sincere effort to bring Hoo Young and Hong Joo closer by arranging a trip for the six of them: Him, Hoo Young, Hong Ju, Hye Ji, and Gyeong Taek and Hoo Young’s uncle. During the trip, Hong Joo comes to terms with her feelings for Hoo Young. When Hye Ji leaves early with everyone for Seoul, Hong Joo and Hoo Young are left alone. It’s in this moment that Hong Joo finds the courage to confess her feelings to Hoo Young.

In episode 6, Hong Joo and Hoo Young start dating and enjoy some charming moments together. Their attempts at having private dates are frequently interrupted by Hoo Young's mother, who has returned to keep a close watch on him. Flashbacks reveal her past interactions with Hong Joo, showing she was aware of her son’s feelings for her. Her persistent oversight begins to create tension between Hoo Young and Hong Joo.

At the same time, Ban Jun Oh (played by Yoon Ji On) tries to win Hong Joo back by explaining the real reason he left her in the past. His revelations stir up new conflicts and complicate Hong Joo’s current relationship with Hoo Young.

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 5-6: The positives

The romance between Hong Joo and Hoo Young is absolutely adorable. Although their relationship develops quickly, their sweetness and charm are irresistible, making you smile every time they’re together. Hoo Young’s frequent blushing and shy behavior is particularly heart-fluttering to watch. It’s also refreshing to see Hong Joo take the initiative and drop hints about wanting to get closer, reversing the roles from when Hoo Young was the one who pursued her relentlessly. Their evolving romantic dynamics are both endearing and captivating.

Our second couple, Hye Ji and Gyeong Tak’s relationship is equally captivating. Despite being a secondary couple, their storyline’s ups and downs are interesting to watch, with Hye Ji’s adorable pursuit of Gyeong Tak and his obvious affection for her making their dynamic truly heartwarming. Additionally, there’s a third romance storyline involving Hoo Young’s uncle and Hong Joo’s boss, which adds another layer of intrigue as we head into the finale week.

The friendship between Hong Joo, Hoo Young, Hye Ji, and Kwon Pil is also delightful. Their interactions are free from any tension, and the bond between Hong Joo and Hye Ji stands out as especially sweet. Their mutual support and trust make their friendship a joy to watch. It is also amazing to see how Hye Ji's family and Hoo Young's uncle care so much about Hong Joo.

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 5-6: The negatives

One of the major drawbacks of the series is its reliance on clichéd conflicts. In 2024, many viewers are weary of the overused tropes, such as the toxic chaebol mother and the melodramatic love triangle.

Hoo Young’s mother’s sudden reappearance to interfere in his relationship and her attempt to persuade Hong Joo as seen in the preview, to break up with him, feels like a tired cliché. This familiar plotline, where wealthy mothers attempt to control their sons' romantic lives, has been a staple in K-dramas for years. Given the fast-paced nature of the story, this reliance on such a predictable conflict is particularly disappointing.

Also, Bang Jun Oh’s portrayal as an overdramatic, brooding ex who refuses to move on from Hong Joo, despite being advised by his own family, feels excessive. While his character trope of a narcissistic ex is well-trodden, his relentless interference in Hong Joo and Hoo Young’s relationship is a bit much.

His presence as a source of conflict in their romance adds to the series' reliance on the clichéd sad love triangle. This trope—where an ex with a tragic past persistently tries to reenter the lead’s life despite clear boundaries—seems outdated and could have been replaced with a more original conflict.

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 3-4: Acting performance

Chae Jong Hyeop delivers an outstanding performance as a love-struck character who is so enamored with Hong Joo that he's willing to sacrifice everything for her. His portrayal of the shy, blushing romantic is both charming and convincing, with his smirks and nervous smiles adding depth to his ‘lover-boy’ role.

Kim So Hyun also shines as Hong Joo, bringing a bubbly and engaging presence to the character. Despite the fast-paced storyline making it somewhat challenging to believe Hong Joo's immediate feelings for Hoo Young, Kim So Hyun’s nuanced portrayal helps make the romance believable and heartfelt.

Dasom is excellent as Kim Hye Ji, portraying her as a supportive friend who grows more confident throughout the series. Her performance brings warmth to the character, making her a standout in her role.

Yoon Ji On also delivers a strong performance as the narcissistic Bang Jun Oh. Although his character follows a cliche trope, Yoon Ji On’s portrayal makes him compelling and engaging. It will be interesting to see how the secondary characters’ storylines resolve and how their arcs contribute to the overall conclusion of the series.

Serendipity’s Embrace ep 5-6 overall review

While the storyline has relied on some clichéd tropes, the series, with its compact 8-episode format, promises a swift resolution. Despite these familiar elements, the show has been enjoyable so far. It may not be groundbreaking, but it effectively engages viewers and delivers a heartwarming romance that's genuinely delightful to watch.

