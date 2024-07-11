Serendipity’s Embrace trailer: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop are each other’s first loves since high school who reunite as adults

The upcoming romance drama Serendipity’s Embrace has unveiled an intriguing new teaser trailer. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the series will follow the journey of young individuals rediscovering love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly encountering their first love a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreaks, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop). Kang Hoo Young witnessed some of Lee Hong Joo’s most vulnerable moments from her past, sparking a transformation in their relationship.

Main teaser trailer of Serendipity’s Embrace

The newly released main trailer teaser video of Serendipity’s Embrace opens with Lee Hong Joo's heartwarming narration: "First love is special because it only happens once in a lifetime." However, her memory of giving a love letter to Kang Hoo Young no longer holds the excitement or specialness it once did.

Fast forward 10 years, Kang Hoo Young unexpectedly reenters Lee Hong Joo's life, despite her previous advice against reuniting with one's first love. The text overlay hints at a captivating storyline: "A romance that resurrects memories of first love, reignited by chance," leaving viewers intrigued about the dynamic between the two characters.

In their adult reunion, Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young find themselves frequently crossing paths. Hoo Young asks Hong Joo, "Was that day a bad memory for you?" prompting Hong Joo to reveal “Hoo Young was the first one to cross the line," suggesting a deep connection in the past that led to misunderstandings.

Advertisement

As they rediscover each other as adults, they realize they are each other's first loves. Finally, Hoo Young confesses earnestly, "I've always been serious about you, whether it's now or ten years ago," hinting at a heartwarming second chance at romance filled with fluttering emotions.

More about Serendipity’s Embrace

Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by a fear of love due to painful memories from a past relationship. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Kang Hoo Young, played by Chae Jong Hyeop. Hoo Young had witnessed some of Hong Joo's most challenging moments in the past.

Chae Jong Hyeop portrays Kang Hoo Young, a handsome and highly intelligent financial planner living a successful yet unfulfilling life in the United States. Returning to Korea after a long absence, Hoo Young's life takes an exciting twist when he unexpectedly reconnects with Lee Hong Joo, his high school first love. Despite their ten-year separation, their reunion reignites Hoo Young's heart, bringing back feelings of excitement and longing from their youth.

Advertisement

Yun Ji On will take on the character Bang Joon Ho, a spirited writer driven by a desire to alter the past. Dasom will portray Kim Hye Ji, Lee Hong Joo's best friend and a dedicated English teacher. Hye Ji is described as sincere in matters of love, having blossomed from her shy high school days into a confident woman.

ALSO READ: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop recall being each other’s first loves in Serendipity’s Embrace character posters