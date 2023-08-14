How did SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and SOMI's dating rumor start? Fans defend K-pop stars

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu and soloist SOMI caught up in dating rumors as a netizen pointed out the similarities in their Instagram posts. The speculation started when the Birthday singer threw a pre-listening party for her recent comeback EP Game Plan. This news has divided the netizens as some say it might be true while others criticized the people for speculating about their relationship based on their Instagram.

Netizens react to SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and SOMI's dating rumors

On August 11, the Fast Forward singer dropped some glimpses from her listening party with many K-pop idols attending including BTS’ RM, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo, GOT7’s Yugyeom, HyunA and more. Previously on July 29, Mingyu had shared a picture wearing a cardigan which was quite similar to the one in SOMI's listening party photos where a person is wearing her drawstring bag for the Game Plan album while only the cardigan and the bag are visible it is not confirmed who is wearing it. An online community post that led to the dating rumors went viral on the internet as the similarities between the cardigan were uncanny.

In response to this post, many netizens commented negatively on the two idols' relationship. While some pointed out that even if the two stars were dating they would not do it openly given the recent online debate regarding fellow SEVENTEEN member Joshua's alleged relationship. A netizen said, "Mingyu, Woozi, and The8 were at the party so it is obvious the photo is from there." PLEDIS or THEBLACKLABEL has not yet responded to the speculations and neither did the idols.

Fans defended Mingyu and SOMI

Fans of the FML singers came together to defend the idols saying that they could be friends and that every single similarity in Instagram posts does not indicate a romantic relationship. While some fans also said there were many idols at the party and she also shared pictures with Nayeon and Chaeyoung of TWICE so this could be just one of the pictures with her sunbae. Fans have been demanding the protection of Joshua, Mingyu's fellow group mate who was also previously rumored to be dating a model. As many netizens started to send harsh comments toward Joshua, the fans are worried Mingyu will also be targeted for the dating rumors.

