SEVENTEEN's Joshua and Model Mi Young rumored to be dating? Fans speculate about relationship status

SEVENTEEN's Joshua caught up in dating rumors with a model Mi Young. On August 6, several posts about him allegedly dating a model flew around on an online community forum leading Korean fans into believing that the Super singer might be in a relationship. The reactions from fans and netizens to the rumors had to be noted down for their distinct humor.

Joshua is dating model Mi Young?

The FML singer got embroiled in relationship speculation with a model on Instagram. A netizen pointed out uncanny similarities between his and the model's post on Instagram. According to posts, they were seen sharing pictures with the same objects and items terming it as a couple of items. Phone cases, jackets, accessories, bags, and many more things were noticed as they said it was a large collection. Many Korean fans started to believe that it could be true, asking each other to refrain from using negative words for the Rock With You singer or his alleged girlfriend. However, neither the member nor his agency PLEDIS have confirmed the speculations.

Fans' reaction

As the rumors surfaced on the internet, SEVENTEEN fans reacted to this situation in the funniest way possible. Regardless of whether the rumor was true or not, fans flaunted their crazy humor making memes in support of the idol. Given dating and relationships are a huge deal in the Korean entertainment industry especially for idols and singers. Many netizens said he could be in a relationship with whoever he wishes to be with and this matter should not be discussed by respecting his privacy.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua's recent activities

The SEVENTEEN member is known for his amazing vocals, striking visuals, politeness, and many other qualities that make him stand out from other K-pop artists. He debuted with his group members in the year 2015. He participated in the recent concert: SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL held on July 21, 7 pm (KST) and July 22, 6 pm (KST). He was also spotted with his fellow members at a company colleague's wedding ceremony, as they sang their popular song Aju Nice on July 30.

