SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan lectures about fan etiquette after hilarious encounter at VIVIZ's concert: 'Too much...'

SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan is known for his humor and easy-going nature. Living up to his reputation, he got the internet reeling with his unexpected interaction with VIVIZ members during his appearance at their Seoul concert on July 5. Taking the joke one step ahead, he commented on a fan post about the viral moment. The hilarious comment got fans wondering how to keep up with his fun antics.

Advertisement

Seungkwan's viral fanboy act at VIVIZ's 2025 concert

Recently Seungkwan attended the 2025 VIVIZ World Tour [New Legacy] concert at Seoul's Olympic Hall. During then, the variety show king was back at his usual comedic shenanigans. When the VIVIZ members Eunha, SinB, and Umji visited the seats at the back to greet their fans, Seungkwan acted like a die-hard fanboy.

He shook hands with the three of them and then pretended to tremble in disbelief, replicating the behaviour often seen among emotional fans.

However, the amusing part came after that, when VIVIZ's security guard tapped the SEVENTEEN member's shoulder gesturing him to be calm and sit down on his seat. He probably didn't recognize the K-pop star. The incident sparked laughter throughout the venue.

Seungkwan's comment on a post about his viral moment at VIVIZ concert

A video of the incident was shared on Instagram by a fan, which reached Seungkwan as well. He even dropped a comment, which read, "Let's follow the concert etiquette please. That person was seriously too much. Is he the only fan? The security guard really took appropriate action." SEVENTEEN's fandom Carats labelled him the funniest person alive and made hysterical remarks like, "Seungkwans motto in life troll yourself before someone does."

Advertisement

The incident got so big that even non-Carat K-poppies now know who Seungkwan is and call him "hilarious." The K-pop star is everywhere these days, and it's almost impossible to avoid coming across a Seungkwan post or clip on social media.

On the work front, he along with the SEVENTEEN members, released their fifth studio Happy Burstday on May 26, 2025, to celebrate the group's tenth anniversary. Before that, they concluded their Right Here World Tour on February 2025.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi to begin military service as active-duty soldiers this September, here's what will be their last schedules