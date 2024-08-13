Why did SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan unpin tribute post for ASTRO’s Moonbin? BTS' SUGA's DUI case involvement and more explained

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan recently unpinned a post featuring ASTRO’s Moonbin from his Instagram account after receiving negative comments related to an alcohol-related update. The backlash was significant enough that Seungkwan felt compelled to unpin the post, which had originally served as a tribute with a series of pictures of himself, Moonbin, and other friends. The decision to remove the post was influenced by the harsh reactions and criticism he faced.

On August 12, Seungkwan had shared a post about his new partnership with CASS, a South Korean beer company. SEVENTEEN's BSS has been selected as the digital model for the summer campaign, and CASS is also a partner for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The post was intended to promote the brand in light of these collaborations.

While Seungkwan's post included a caption celebrating the Paris Olympic athletes and promoting CASS, he also added a warning in the comments section: "Warning: Excessive drinking can lead to stroke, memory impairment, or dementia. Alcohol consumption during pregnancy increases the risk of birth defects. Whatever it is, do it in moderation."

Despite the standard nature of such warnings, some BTS fans interpreted the comment as a subtle reference to SUGA's recent DUI incident involving drinking and driving an electric scooter. This led to a backlash from certain netizens who felt that Seungkwan's post was mocking SUGA. Consequently, Seungkwan received a number of hate comments from supposed BTS fans, prompting him to remove the post.

The situation escalated when SEVENTEEN's fans became outraged by the hate comments, especially since some were directed at Seungkwan’s pinned post dedicated to his late friend, ASTRO's Moonbin. Many of these comments reportedly mocked Moonbin's death and expressed animosity toward the deceased K-pop idol, further intensifying the controversy and sparking significant backlash from SEVENTEEN’s supporters.

The ongoing hate led Seungkwan to unpin the post dedicated to ASTRO's Moonbin, which upset many fans who felt the backlash was unjustified. They criticized the targeting of Seungkwan's tribute to Moonbin as extreme and heartless. Additionally, many netizens voiced their disapproval of the severe reaction from some BTS fans regarding Seungkwan’s alcohol-related post, arguing that the response was excessive and unwarranted.

The controversy surrounding SUGA has caused a significant divide among fans, with many rallying to defend him against excessive unwarranted criticism. The situation escalated further on August 13, 2024, when anti-fans sent flower wreaths to HYBE's headquarters as a form of protest.

In Korean culture, flower wreaths are traditionally sent to express condolences during a period of mourning, but in this case, they were used to convey discontent with SUGA’s recent drinking and driving incident. The wreaths included messages such as "Min Yoongi, leave the team" and "You were the one who let go of our hands," addressing the artist by his real name and demanding his removal from the group.

