SF9 to release new album in March with seven members, marking comeback after 7 months; Report

SF9 is likely to return with a new album soon. As per the latest updates, the boy band is preparing for their highly anticipated comeback, which has been due since their 14th EP, FANTASY, arrived seven months ago.

On January 15, K-media outlet Xports News reported that SF9 will make their long-awaited comeback this year. Their new album will reportedly be released in March, and the members are enthusiastically preparing for it right now.

Following Rowoon's departure. The group is now left with eight members. However, the upcoming comeback will possibly feature seven members since Dawon is currently fulfilling his military service. He enlisted for the same in July 2023.

Meanwhile, this will mark SF9's first new music release in 7 months. Their 14th mini-album, FANTASY, arrived back in August 2024.

Since their debut, the group has proven their talent to produce great music and refreshing concepts. They are known for their charisma and refined taste in every comeback. Their last release, FANTASY, also fulfilled the fans' high expectations.

Excitement runs high as the group gears up for yet another grand return.

Back in 2016, SF9 began their K-pop journey with their debut single album, Feeling Sensation, led by the track Fanfare. At that time, the band was composed of nine members: Rowoon, Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani.

In 2023, after Rowoon left the group to focus on his acting career, they embraced a new journey as an octet. However, their last comeback, FANTASY, only featured five members, as Dawon and Jaeyoon were in the military and Zuho had a scheduling conflict. For the upcoming comeback, Jaeyoon and Zuho are expected to rejoin the group.

Notably, SF9 is known for songs like Good Guy, Tear Drop, Summer Breeze, _Now or Never, _Easy Love, BIBORA, and more.

