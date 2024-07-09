Shin Ha Kyun’s contribution to the South Korean entertainment industry has been massive. The actor’s talent and commitment to each role he plays is an invaluable lesson for up-and-coming actors who also wish to have a fulfilling career. Even after being in the industry for so long, there seems to be no stopping for the legendary actor. In this listicle, we will be exploring some of the best Shin Ha Kyun movies and TV shows that one should definitely check out.

From movies like Park Chan Wook’s Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance to K-drama such as Beyond Evil, there is nothing the artist cannot pull off. Without further ado, let’s look at the curated list of films and K-dramas starring Shin Ha Kyun.

9 Shin Ha Kyun movies and TV shows

1. Joint Security Area

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Song Kang Ho, Lee Young Ae, Kim Tae Woo

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 110 minutes

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2000

This movie is one of the major roles of the actor, which gave him recognition among the mainstream audience. The plot of the movie follows a tense investigation that unfolds in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea after a fatal shooting incident. Two soldiers from each side become entangled in a forbidden friendship, revealing the human side of the divided nations amidst political tension and personal secrets.

2. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Shin Ha Kyun, Bae Doona, Han Bo Bae

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 129 minutes

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2002

Shin Ha Kyun played one of the major roles in this film, which is Park Chan Wook’s first movie from the Vengence trilogy. The plot follows Ryu, a deaf-mute factory worker, who resorts to desperate measures to save his sister by kidnapping the daughter of a wealthy man. The plan spirals into a series of tragic and violent events, leading to a relentless quest for vengeance that consumes everyone involved.

3. Save the Green Planet!

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Baek Yoon Sik, Hwang Jeong Min, Lee Jae Yong

Director: Jang Joon Hwan

Runtime: 118 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi

Release Year: 2003

Taking on a challenging role in his career, the movie further enhanced his resume. The story follows a man who believes that aliens are plotting to destroy Earth so he kidnaps a businessman he suspects to be one of them. This darkly comedic and bizarre tale explores themes of paranoia, mental illness, and the fine line between reality and delusion.

4. Welcome to Dongmakgol

Cast: Jung Jae Young, Shin Ha Kyun, Kang Hye Jung, Im Ha Ryong

Director: Park Kwang Hyun

Runtime: 133 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama, War

Release Year: 2005

Set in a remote mountain village during the Korean War, the plot of the movie follows soldiers from both North and South Korea, along with an American pilot, who find themselves stranded. As they coexist with the peaceful villagers, they begin to question the reasons behind their conflict, leading to unexpected camaraderie.

5. Empire of Lust

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Jang Hyuk, Kang Han Na, Kang Ha Neul

Director: Ahn Sang Hoon

Runtime: 113 minutes

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Release Year: 2015

The plot follows a loyal general who becomes entangled in a web of political intrigue and forbidden love. As he struggles to maintain his honor and protect the kingdom, his life is upended by betrayal, passion, and the ruthless quest for power. Shin Ha Kyun gives a memorable performance for the movie for which he received critical acclaim.

6. Less Than Evil

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Seol, Park Ho-san, Kim Gun Woo

Director: Kim Dae Jin

Runtime: 32 episodes

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2018

Shin Ha Kyun especially shined for his talent in this K-drama, where he plays the role of Detective Woo Tae Seok, a relentless and skilled investigator. He partners with Eun Sun Jae, a sociopath who becomes both his ally and nemesis. Together, they delve into a series of intricate crimes, navigating moral ambiguities and testing the limits of justice.

7. Soul Mechanic

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, Tae In Ho, Park Ye Jin

Director: Yoo Hyun Ki

Runtime: 32 episodes

Genre: Medical, Drama

Release Year: 2020

The plot of the series follows Dr. Lee Shi Joon, a passionate psychiatrist, who helps his patients heal their emotional wounds. His unconventional methods and deep empathy bring hope to those suffering, while he forms a meaningful bond with Han Woo Joo, a musical actress struggling with her own psychological challenges. Shin Ha Kyun took up a different role in this show, further broadening his horizons.

8. Beyond Evil

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Yeo Jin Goo, Choi Dae Hoon, Choi Sung Eun

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2021

Shin Ha Kyun garnered commercial success for this K-drama which is still popular years after its release. The story follows two fearless detectives, Lee Dong-sik and Han Joo Won, who team up to uncover the truth behind a series of gruesome murders in a small town. As they dig deeper, they unravel dark secrets and confront their own inner demons, challenging the boundary between good and evil.

9. Unicorn

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Won Jin Ah, Kim Young Jae, Lee You Jin

Director: Kim Ji Young

Runtime: 12 episodes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2022

In this K-drama, the character Steve, the eccentric CEO of a startup, navigates the chaotic world of entrepreneurship with his diverse team. Amidst the challenges of innovation and competition, they experience hilarious and heartfelt moments, exploring the unpredictable journey of turning dreams into reality.

The above-mentioned Shin Ha Kyun movies and TV shows are just a handful of content from the actor’s work among many. Currently, he is appearing in the television series titled The Auditors, which is also garnering high ratings from the audience. Which film or show from the actor is your favorite?

