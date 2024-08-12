When GOT7 members teased Jinyoung about kissing scene with Shin Ye Eun in He Is Psychometric

GOT7 member Jinyoung is not only a talented singer but also has a strong grasp of acting skills. Although he made his drama debut with Dream High, it was his lead role in He Is Psychometric, that properly demonstrated his talents. Who can ever forget his bandmates’ hilarious reaction to his kissing scene with co-star Shin Ye Eun in this drama!

Back in 2019, Jinyoung landed his first lead role in tvN’s fantasy thriller He Is Psychometric. In this drama, he starred opposite Shin Ye Eun, who recently rose to popularity with her role in The Glory. The duo had a swoon-worthy ‘nose kiss’ in this drama, which even had Jinyoung’s GOT7 bandmates smitten.

During their appearance on the JTBC variety show Idol Room, the members reacted to his kissing scene in He Is Psychometric. His bandmates Yugyeom and Mark immediately started teasing him, while BamBam went one step ahead and directly pointed out “You’re kissing with your eyes open”.

While his comment made everyone laugh, GOT7 members’ attention didn’t go away from the screen. Mark asked Jinyoung if that was the famous ‘nose kiss’ that became a hot topic back then.

Jackson Wang proudly nodded his head saying “‘very good, very good”, while BamBam asked another question, “What are you doing in a hospital? What are you doing to a sick person?”.

His comment definitely made the mood lighter because Jinyoung was surely feeling embarrassed by all the teasing by then. Things became a lot funnier when Jinyoung shyly revealed that he actually ‘practiced’ the nose kiss many times with Jackson. The duo immediately prepared to reenact the scene. Jackson agreed to play Shin Ye Eun’s role and then successfully did the ‘nose kiss’.

Watch GOT7’s reaction to JInyoung kissing Shin Ye Eun here:

GOT7 is a popular boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. In 2014, they debuted with their first single Girls Girls Girls. Currently, the group’s lineup consists of seven members - Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. In 2021, following the contract expiration, the group collectively parted ways with JYP Entertainment and signed with Warner Music Korea.

