Single's Inferno 4 Finale: Who did Lee Si An pick as her partner among Yuk Jun Seo, Kim Jeong Su, and Jang Theo?

Single's Inferno season 4 saw the formation of some predictable and some shocking final couples in the last episode. Lee Si An, who received the most screen time and was one of the most talked-about contestants this season, stunned fans with her choice of partner in the finale of the South Korean youth dating show.

Lee Si An seemed to be popular among the guys of Single's Inferno 4 from the get-go. She had formed a liking for three of them—Jang Theo, Yuk Jun Seo and Kim Jeong Su—and was trying to figure out in the entire season as to where her heart lay. She finally put an end to her second thoughts and picked Yuk Jun Seo as her man. Her choice of partner garnered mixed reactions from fans. Some were happy about her making the decision based on her feelings.

Meanwhile, many others criticized her for being oblivious to the charming and gentlemanly nature of Jang Theo and Kim Jeong Su. Some even termed Lee Si An and Yuk Jun Seo as "the most unlikeable final couple ever in SI history." Yuk Jun Seo was tagged as the season's 'red flag' by the viewers due to his alleged disrespectful behavior towards females on the show and Lee Si An was also under hot water for keeping three men hanging.

She ultimately opted to go with her heart rather than her rationale. She revealed her fluttering, nervousness and jealousy while being with Yuk Jun Seo, making her sure of her stronger feelings for him. After making her choice, she teasingly asked Yuk Jun Seo if he was happy and showcasing his usual demeanor, he carried her out of the island on his shoulder.