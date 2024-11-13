Song Jae Rim passes away: 2NE1's Go Away, KARA's Runaway, and more K-pop music videos featuring late actor

The tragic passing of actor and model Song Jae Rim has left the South Korean entertainment industry in mourning. Known for his striking good looks, versatility, and unforgettable charisma, Song Jae Rim's career spanned from the runway to memorable roles in K-dramas.

But his reach extended beyond acting; he also made a lasting impact in the world of K-pop music videos. From heart-wrenching ballads to energetic dance tracks, Song Jae Rim's presence in K-pop videos was marked by his magnetic screen presence, adding to the visuals of some of K-pop’s most iconic songs.

As fans and colleagues continue to grieve, it's fitting to revisit some of Song Jae Rim’s most unforgettable moments in K-pop music videos. Here’s a look back at the K-pop gems that featured the late actor, solidifying his status as a true multi-talented artist.

1. 2NE1 – Go Away

One of Song Jae Rim’s most notable K-pop appearances was in 2NE1’s Go Away music video. Released in 2010 as part of their To Anyone album, the song was an anthem of empowerment and emotional resilience, with the members singing about getting over heartbreak. In the music video, Song Jae Rim plays the role of a man who causes pain and heartbreak, becoming the focus of 2NE1’s emotional outpouring.

As a suave, yet aloof figure, Song Jae Rim’s chemistry with the 2NE1 members, especially in the scenes where he confronts Dara, creates a striking contrast between the song's upbeat tempo and its underlying sadness. His portrayal of a heartbreaker who causes chaos in the lives of the group brought an intense, dramatic energy to the video that remains memorable for fans to this day.

2. KARA – Runaway

In 2013, Song Jae Rim joined the beloved K-pop girl group KARA in the music video for Runaway, a powerful track with a dramatic and emotionally charged narrative. Song Jae Rim’s role in the video was that of a troubled man caught up in an intense romantic relationship. With his dashing looks and smooth charisma, he embodied the kind of enigmatic figure that made KARA’s storyline all the more captivating.

As the video unfolded, Song Jae Rim’s portrayal of a complex character, one who appears to be both a source of love and destruction, captivated viewers. His tortured expressions and connection with the members, especially with Gyuri and Hara, allowed the video to balance intensity with vulnerability, heightening the emotional stakes of the song.

3. BoA – Message

Song Jae Rim’s acting career also intersected with that of K-pop legend BoA in the music video for Message. Released in 2013, the song was a melancholic ballad about longing and unspoken feelings. Song Jae Rim’s presence in the video as a quiet, reflective figure added a layer of emotional weight to BoA's performance.

His role as a silent observer, coupled with his ability to convey deep emotion with subtle gestures, perfectly complemented the song’s theme of yearning. The chemistry between BoA and Song Jae Rim, while understated, is part of what makes this music video so powerful. His restrained yet impactful performance helped elevate the melancholic beauty of Message.

4. After School – Because of You

Song Jae Rim also made an early mark with his appearance in After School’s Because of You music video. Released in 2009, the video tells the story of longing and regret, with Song Jae Rim portraying a man caught between love and heartbreak. His emotional delivery, combined with the group's dynamic performances, created a gripping narrative that fans couldn't help but be drawn into.

Though his role was smaller compared to his later appearances, Song Jae Rim's natural charm and ability to command the camera shone through, adding an extra layer of drama to the music video. His brief but memorable appearance remains a fan-favorite moment in the K-pop history.

5. Zhang Liyin – Agape

Song Jae Rim continued to make cameos in K-pop music videos, this time, appearing for Chinese singer Zhang Liyin’s Agape in 2014. The video, set against a hauntingly contrasting backdrop, features Song Jae Rim as a man an elder sibling of former EXO member Z.Tao. Though brief, his performance in the video was intense, embodying the tortured soul grappling with deep emotional turmoil.

Agape, a powerful ballad, was enhanced by Song Jae Rim and Z.Tao’s emotional performance.

6. Shin Seung Hun – Me, Myself

In 2015, Song Jae Rim made another appearance in the music video for Shin Seung Hun’s Me, Myself. This video depicted the inner battle of a man dealing with loneliness and self-reflection, themes that resonated deeply with Song Jae Rim’s acting strengths. His expressive face, coupled with the introspective nature of the song, made his portrayal of emotional isolation especially poignant.

Song Jae Rim’s ability to seamlessly transition between the worlds of fashion, acting, and music videos made him a beloved figure in the K-pop and entertainment industries. His roles in music videos like Go Away, Runaway, and Message showed his undeniable charisma and his knack for bringing a deep emotional layer to any project he was part of. As the industry mourns the loss of this talented star, his legacy continues to live on in these unforgettable K-pop moments.

