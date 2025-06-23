Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's set catches major fire amid shoot preparations, 5 fire engines reach for rescue

Rupali Ganguly's set Anupamaa catches fire early morning on June 23. In an unfortunate event, a major fire has reportedly erupted on Anupamaa's set, located in Goregaon Film City, on Monday at 5 AM. The show has undoubtedly been one of the most successful daily soaps on Indian Television. This tragic news has been making headlines as the fire has reportedly completely destroyed the set in just 2 hours.

According to a Lokmat Times report, the major fire caused panic among the crew members and workers present on the sets, who were preparing for the shoot. After the fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 6:10 AM, they rushed to the sets for the rescue. Anupamaa's set is situated behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set, located near Hathi Gate in Film City. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I fire, reportedly.

The report says that five fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one Additional Divisional Fire Officer, and three station officers rushed to the Anupamaa sets to bring the fire under control. According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far, and the people present on set were evacuated immediately. The reason for the fire is being investigated.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, and a few more in pivotal roles.



