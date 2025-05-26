Latest 3 Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week (May 26 - June 1): Bhairavam, Shashtipoorthi and X Roads

Tollywood is ready to roll out another exciting batch of films in theaters this week. Packed with stories that range from intense to heartwarming, these movies are creating quite a buzz. Some are backed by big names, while others come with the charm of fresh talent. Either way, there’s plenty to watch and enjoy.

Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week

1. X Roads

Cast: Snehal Kamat, Anirudh Mantripragada, Ajit Shukla, Santosh Anantharaman, Rishi Reddy

Release date: May 30, 2025

X Roads is a tense crime thriller set in the world of aspiring filmmakers. The story follows Bharti, a determined film academy student, who teams up with a group of passionate youngsters to make an independent movie. Their creative journey takes a dark turn when their film becomes linked to a disturbing crime.

As the investigation deepens, the group and their families get entangled in a dangerous game of lies and betrayal. With unexpected twists and a chilling atmosphere, X Roads explores the risks of ambition and the hidden dangers behind artistic dreams.

2. Bhairavam

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nara Rohith, Manchu Manoj

Release date: May 30, 2025

Bhairavam is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil action drama Garudan, which starred Soori. The story follows a man who becomes the most loyal aide to two childhood friends. All three share a painful past that binds them deeply. As they grow older, their bond is challenged by shifting dynamics and hidden rivalries.

Trust begins to erode as jealousy and betrayal surface. The protagonist finds himself caught between his loyalty and the harsh truth. As tensions rise, the story unfolds into a gripping tale of friendship, conflict, and the price one pays for standing alone.

3. Shashtipoorthi

Cast: Archana, Rupeysh, Aakanksha Singh

Release date: May 30, 2025

The film revolves around a troubled family dynamic, focusing on an estranged couple. Rajendra Prasad portrays a husband who is often misunderstood, while Archana, playing his wife, uncovers a surprising truth about him. Their son, portrayed by Rupeysh Choudhary—who also produces the film—works as a divorce lawyer.

Despite his negative public image, he sets out on a mission to reunite his separated parents. Along the way, his own love story unfolds, with Akanksha Singh playing his romantic interest.

