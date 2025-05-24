Bhairavam on OTT: Where to watch Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas movie after its theatrical run

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Manchu Manoj starrer Bhairavam is slated to hit the big screens on May 30, 2025. Following the theatrical run, check out where you can watch the movie on OTT.

Where to watch Bhairavam on OTT

As per a Times Now report, Bhairavam's streaming and broadcasting rights have been bought by the Zee Group for Rs 32 crores. As the entity has struck a deal for both digital and satellite rights, the film is expected to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 after its theatrical run, and Zee Telugu will make its television debut.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, previously, Zee has done the same by keeping the streaming and television premiere dates close to each other.

Official trailer and plot of Bhairavam

Bhairavam starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil-language actioner Garudan, starring Soori. The film focused on the tale of a man who is the most trusted confidant of two childhood friends who share the same trauma.

With loyalty and trust being put to the test, the film is said to focus on what happens to the protagonist with a rivalry brewing.

Cast and crew of Bhairavam

Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead role, features actors like Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith in key roles. With Aditi Shankar, Divya Pillai, Vennela Kishore, Anandhi, and many more in key roles, the movie is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala.

Sricharan Pakala composed the musical tracks and background scores, while Hari K. Vedantam handled the cinematography, and Chota K. Prasad edited it.

Coming to Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’ work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the Bollywood movie Chatrapathi. Directed by VV Vinayak, the movie was the remake of Prabhas’ iconic movie of the same name, originally directed by SS Rajamouli.

The film, which had Nushrat Bharucha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Freddy Daruwala, and more in key roles, ended up becoming a box office bomb with negative reviews.

Moving ahead, the actor is next set to appear in films like Tyson Naidu, Haindava, and more.

