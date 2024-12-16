Manoj Manchu makes SHOCKING allegations against brother Vishnu, accuses him of 'calculated sabotage'

The Manchu family feud again took a disastrous turn after Manoj accused his elder brother Vishnu of harming him. That's right, the former has made some startling allegations against the Kannappa actor and issued a press statement on the same. According to The New Indian Express, Manoj claimed that Vishnu and his associates barged into his house on Saturday.

He further stated this happened while he was away for a film shoot. He alleged that they poured diesel mixed with sugar into the generators at his residence. Manoj said that they managed to enter his house pretending to deliver a birthday cake for their mother on her birthday.

According to the report, Manoj claimed that what happened next was a "deliberate act of sabotage." He alleged that Vishnu and his associates tampered with the main generators, and this was a calculated move that caused a severe power failure.

Manoj stated that the generators malfunctioned late at night and resulted in dangerous electrical fluctuations. He added that this put his entire household at risk, including his mother, his nine-month-old daughter, and other relatives who had come from the village.

Manoj claimed that vehicles were parked near the generators and there were active gas connections in the house. According to him, it could have triggered a massive fire or explosion. He added that such an incident might have resulted in the loss of lives.

"As Vishnu and his team left the premises, they further escalated the situation by forcibly removing the last loyal staff member from my house, leaving my family vulnerable and helpless," Manoj said.

The actor stated that this incident was not an isolated one but part of a growing pattern of threats and hostility. He mentioned, "Despite prior warnings from law enforcement, these actions are continuing with complete disregard for the safety of my family and me." Manoj urged the authorities to act quickly and hold those responsible accountable.

