Chiranjeevi reacts to big clash with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy at the box office this Sankranthi

It is rare for two big actors to clash their movies together at theaters and only Sankranthi, the biggest festival can pull off that. The most interesting part is both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are from the same production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the big screens very soon with his upcoming mass actioner Waltair Veerayya. The film has been carrying a huge buzz and is the biggest festive release, clashing at the box office with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. The two biggest actors' movies are releasing together this Sankranti and the enthusiasm is super high. Fans can't wait to watch both movies and see which one manages to impress.

Reacts to clash with Veera Simha Reddy

On Sunday, the makers of Waltair Veerayya hosted the pre-release event in Vizag and the megastar reacted to the big clash at the box office. He said, a production house like Mythri Movie Makers has been in the industry and wished for the success of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. This is the first time two films from the same production company are releasing simultaneously as producers have confidence in their products."

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said, "I was impressed with the story in the first hearing itself and immediately said Okay giving a handshake. I did not give Bobby a chance because he is my fan. He impressed me thoroughly with the story. He excelled as a storyteller, writer, screenplay writer, and director. He lived up to my expectations. I became a fan of Bobby and I am proud of him. Mythri Movie makers are legendary producers on par with Rama Naidu, Allu Aravind, Aswini Dutt, and KS Ramarao. They produced the film uncompromisingly and are releasing two films same time without fear and trusting content. I wish both films will be successful".

Chiranjeevi further added, "I recently purchased land in Vizag. I wish to settle here someday. I will build a vacation home here. Coming to Waltair Veerayya, in the first twenty minutes of the movie, there are episodes of Hollywood level. Ravi Teja and my episodes will be spellbinding. The movie goes next level with his entry. Waltair Veerayya has a high moment every ten minutes. Every scene is unique. There are thrills. Everyone will be seen with a wow sitting on the edge of their seat. We worked with one goal to make the movie a super duper hit. Poonakalu Loading on 13th. Don't stop seeing. Go on seeing. Love you all," he added.

Ravi Teja on working with Chiranjeevi

Ravi Teja also spoke about his working experience with Chiranjeevi and said, "I am saying not All The Best but Congrats to the actors and technicians of this film because the movie will surely shot a blockbuster. Poonakalu Loading. Started as a fanboy, and I told my friends I will work with Annayya one day. From playing his brother in Annayya movie to sharing the screen with him in Waltair Veerayya, every moment with Chiranjeevi is very proud. He loves me very much. Bobby was introduced during Balupu and later made 'Power' with me. I firmly believe that he will go to the next level with Veerayya. Devi gave blockbuster music. Waltair Veerayaa is going to be a super-duper blockbuster. See you again in the success meet."

Waltair Veerayya trailer

The trailer of Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya was released on Saturday. The trailer is high on action sequences and mass elements like lengthy monologues and dance numbers, it also shows that the much-awaited film will have a strong emotional core. With Ravi Teja's entrance and romance with Shruti Haasan, the excitement and fun just doubles up.

About Waltair Veerayya

Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the story, and dialogues for the movie have been penned by director Bobby himself. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have helped with the film's screenplay, while Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are also a part of the writing team for Waltair Veerayya. Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a massive scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie.

Coming to the cast of the film, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Now, shifting to the technical crew, Arthur A Wilson is on board the team as the cinematographer, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor. In addition to this, AS Prakash is the production designer for the movie, whereas Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya or Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy: Which trailer looks promising?



