THROWBACK: When Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar felt 'irked' by special treatment he received as an actor

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Puneeth Rajkumar was a renowned Kannada actor who forged his own path in the film industry. Today marks his third death anniversary and fans across the country are remembering the long-lasting legacy he left behind. However, during an interview with Silvers Screen India in 2016, Puneeth Rajkumar revealed how he initially felt about the special treatment he received in his acting career.

The Kannada actor shared that he felt "irked" because of the privileges he was offered in his acting career. Instead of feeling happy about it, he had a sense of guilt because he knew it was because of who his father (Rajkumar) was.

Puneeth said, "There was this palpable feeling of being apart from the rest. It wasn’t even because of me. It was because of who I was related to. I was too young to make sense of it all, but I remember feeling guilty."

Puneeth also mentioned feeling left behind due to his father's great achievements. He said, "When he was my age, he’d done a hundred films. He’s left behind a legacy that is hard to emulate. My brothers and sisters are all, in their own way, exceptional people. They’ve all been part of things, done things and accomplished things by the time I was a teenager. Even now, they’re all leagues ahead of me. I always feel like I’m behind somehow."

Puneeth Rajkumar was the youngest son of Dr Rajkumar. He got married to Ashwini back in 1999 and together they welcomed two daughters. After Puneeth passed away on October 29, 2021, the entire country went into shock. According to reports, he took his last breath in Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out in a gym. Following his untimely demise, his final film, Gandhada Gudi, was released posthumously in 2022.

