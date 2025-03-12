Here's what Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is up to after bail in Renukaswamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa grabbed quite the attention after he was jailed for the murder case of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy. While the case is still sub-judice, the actor is now out on bail and all set to resume work for his next film The Devil.

As per the latest updates, Darshan was spotted at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru as he visited the holy shrine and sought blessings ahead of resuming work and shooting for his movie.

Check out the glimpse here:

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, the Kannada actor is seen taking part in the religious offering and rituals while being heavily guarded by security personnel.

For the unversed, Darshan was one of the prime suspects in the murder case of Renukaswamy, along with his girlfriend and actress Pavithra Gowda and more accomplices, who had reportedly kidnapped the victim and tortured him to the point of death.

For about a month, the judicial proceedings continued while the jailed Kannada actor requested to be granted bail on medical grounds. Well, Darshan was diagnosed with a spinal injury that required immediate medical attention, and if needed, even surgery.

Darshan was first granted six weeks of interim bail. However, he was later granted regular bail, while the case has still been under sub judice.

According to old reports, the actor pleaded for the return of money that was seized from his house at the time of arrest to the Chennai court citing insufficient funds to accommodate basic sustenance.

