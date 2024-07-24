Director Omar Lulu's anticipatory bail plea in rape case postponed, further hearing to take place in August

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Director Omar Lulu has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after his arrest for allegedly raping an actress. In a recent turn of events, the court has reportedly postponed the hearing on his anticipatory bail to August 2, under the directive of Justice CS Dias. The actress involved in the case has urged the court to reject his bail request.

Shocking allegations against Omar Lulu

As per a report by News 18, the complainant in her plea accused Omar Lulu of exploiting her sexually under the false promise of marriage while concealing his existing marital status. She also claimed that he offered her a role in his upcoming film. According to her statement, she was invited to a hotel for discussions about the film, where she was sexually assaulted. The actress alleged that the director drugged her with MDMA before raping her.

The complaint against Lulu also mentioned his alleged drug addiction. Initially, the case was filed at the Palarivattom Police Station but was later transferred to the Nedumbassery Police Station following orders from the police commissioner.

Actress calls out Omar Lulu

Additionally, the actress claimed that some of Omar Lulu’s close associates have been pressuring her to settle the matter privately. Among those accused of threatening her are Lulu’s driver, Nasil Ali, and his friend, Azad. The actress stated that she has multiple pieces of evidence on her mobile phone to support her claims and is willing to present them in court.

Advertisement

The complainant argued that granting bail to Oru Adaar Love would allow him to use his influence to intimidate witnesses and tamper with evidence. She has requested the court to take him into custody for further questioning. It is noteworthy that the court had previously granted interim bail to Lulu. In his defense, Lulu asserted in his bail plea that the actress had been living with him since 2022 and that their relationship was consensual.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Malayalam film director Omar Lulu faces allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting victim under the pretext of marriage