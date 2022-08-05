Dulquer Salmaan: 'I'm blessed with the kind of opportunities I get' - EXCLUSIVE

Sita Ramam is that one film DQ was very confident right from day one. Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited film Sita Ramam has finally hit the theatres today and has opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. Dulquer, who is seen as Lieutenant Ram in the film, feels he is 'blessed with the kind of opportunities' he is getting. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, DQ also opened up about his sizzling chemistry with Mrunal Thakur in the film.

"Sita Ramam is a classic love story. I have heard scripts across the industries but this is one of a kind. I think from the time of hearing the script and transporting it to the magical times, we have created some very memorable moments. Every day on the sets, it was like a moment of being happy as an actor," said Dulquer Salmaan on his beautiful journey of Sita Ramam.

DQ and Mrunal left no stone unturned to promote the film. They were literally living a suitcase life. Talking about his chemistry with Mrunal, DQ said, "I love the actor who love what they do with their all passion...without complaining or arguing with the director and she is the same as me in this. She is a very happy person and brings impactful energy to the sets. Even when we were just standing in a frame, the chemistry looked alive, refreshing."

Asked Dulquer if he feels a burden of expectation on being a superstar's son or nervous ahead of his film's release, to this he replied, "I think everybody is nervous but sometimes, you also feel good about the film like there's a nice kind of excitement. Sometimes obviously there is apprehension because you don't know, maybe subject wise how the audience will take it. But I don't burden myself with expectations. I think if the film works it is like validation for everyone who has worked for it. On those levels, I do worry for the film but I'm blessed with the kind opportunities I get."

Sita Ramam is a love story set in the backdrop of a war in1965. Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, is paired opposite Mrunal Thakur who is seen as Sita Mahalakshmi, the lead lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

