Paranthu Po Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Shiva starrer film directed by Ram

Paranthu Po starring Shiva in the lead hit the big screens on July 4, 2025. As the movie makes its way to the audience, netizens have taken to their social media handles to express their opinions.

Paranthu Po Twitter review: What do netizens have to say?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user said, “Who would've thought Ram to team up with an actor like Shiva and give a movie like Paranthu Po. So heartwarming, poignant, and funny. Cinema.”

Another user expressed how he decided to watch Paranthu Po and met director Ram, “Went 3bhk, had an option to watch Paranthu Po in Sathyam or Palazzo, chose Palazzo.. guess what. Met Ram and hugged him.”

A netizen went as far as to say, “#paranthupo is light, beautiful, and musical. As always, Ram covers heavy topics, but this time he blends them with humor. The hills and trees feel like characters themselves, traveling along in the movie. Grace, Shiva, and the kid Anbu deliver fabulous performances.”

From the looks of it, Paranthu Po seems to have managed to satisfy a variety of audiences.

See what netizens have to say about Paranthu Po

About Paranthu Po

Paranthu Po is a musical road comedy featuring the story of Anbu, an 8-year-old boy who is an energetic child. As he lives in the city with his parents, Gokul and Glory, his father and mother strive hard to provide for him, balancing EMIs and other payments.

The movie presented Tamizh Padam fame Shiva in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Mithul Ryan, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese, and many more in key roles.

Paranthu Po is directed by Peranbu’s helmer Ram, who also wrote and co-produced the venture. As Santhosh Dhayanidhi handled the tracks, Yuvan Shankar Raja did his magic on the background scores.

The film’s cinematography and editing were handled by NK Ekambaram and Mathi VS, respectively.

