Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee in June 2025- Details inside on grand venue

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s younger son and actor Akhil Akkineni has been engaged to Zainab Ravdjee since November 2024. The couple, who kept their relationship private, have maintained a low profile since their engagement. Now, reports about their upcoming wedding have caused quite a stir.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee to get married in June 2025

According to a report by Siasat, Akhil Akkineni is set to marry Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. The portal confirmed this through a reliable source close to the couple. However, an official statement from the Akkineni family is still awaited.

The report also mentioned that wedding preparations are already underway, with both families organizing the event discreetly.

Where will Akhil Akkineni’s wedding take place?

That’s not all. The source also shared details about the possible venue for the grand Telugu wedding.

Strong rumors suggest that the ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the same location where Akhil’s elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, married Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

Additionally, there are talks of a celebration in Rajasthan, but none of these plans have been officially confirmed yet.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Lenin star Akhil Akkineni’s soon-to-be wife, Zainab Ravdjee, is a talented artist known for her vibrant and abstract paintings. She is the daughter of prominent industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee.

The couple met a few years ago, and their relationship gradually blossomed while they chose to keep their personal lives completely out of the spotlight.

Akhil Akkineni’s work front

After a disappointing run with his last film, Agent, Akhil Akkineni is now gearing up for his next project, Lenin. Pushpa 2 actress Sreeleela has been signed as the leading lady.

Marking Akhil’s sixth film as an actor, Lenin is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainment and Annapurna Studios.

