EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun gives Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan a miss for Pushpa 2

Strong reports suggest that Allu Arjun will be joining the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for an exciting part. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Recently, the makers of the film had approached Allu Arjun for a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. However, Pinkvilla has been informed that Allu Arjun is NOT doing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for various reasons, one being his much-awaited film Pushpa 2.

"The narration happened with the makers but Allu Arjun couldn't say yes to the film due to his choco block schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad," revealed a source.

"Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa,” the source added.

Talking about Pushpa Part 2, director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned and is quite determined to make a sequel on a grand scale. The first part of the film, which also had Rashmika Mandanna didn’t surprise only South industry but made it even big in the Hindi belt due to its massy storyline and blockbuster songs.

Expectations from Pushpa: The Rule are now at an all-time high. To note, Pushpa-1, with its wholesome content, was released in Russia in December 2022.

Jawan Release Date

Meanwhile, Jawan will mark the Bollywood debut of Kollywood’s lady superstar Nayanthara with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Jawan is slated to release on June 3, 2023.

